Message from the hospital bed Kilde congratulates Shiffrin on her 100th victory with a declaration of love

Linus Hämmerli

24.2.2025

Mikaela Shiffrin takes her 100th World Cup victory in the slalom in Sestriere. Her fiancé Aleksander Aamodt Kilde congratulates her from his hospital bed.

24.02.2025, 09:24

24.02.2025, 09:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • With her 100th World Cup victory in the slalom in Sestriere, Mikaela Shiffrin is entering new spheres.
  • Her fiancé Aleksander Aamodt Kilde congratulated her on Instagram: "Wow! I am so proud of you and wish the best of luck to whoever dares to chase this record."
  • Kilde himself was not on site. He followed Shiffrin's historic success from a hospital, where he underwent shoulder surgery.
Show more

It was only a matter of time before the most successful female skier of all time cracked the magic mark of 100 World Cup victories. And yet it seems somehow surreal when Mikaela Shiffrin climbs to the top of a World Cup podium for the 100th time on Sunday in Sestriere. "I'm so grateful," says Shiffrin after she bursts into tears in the TV interview.

The skiing world bows down to the American. A very special congratulations followed on Sunday evening - from her fiancé Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. "Sorry Mikaela, I know you hate the GOAT talk - but sometimes your husband should be allowed to brag," Kilde wrote on Instagram, decorating the sentence with a goat emoji, which is often used in connection with the "Greatest of All Time".

100th World Cup victory. Ski queen Mikaela Shiffrin - closer to Roger Federer than Lindsey Vonn

100th World Cup victorySki queen Mikaela Shiffrin - closer to Roger Federer than Lindsey Vonn

"Wow. I'm so proud of you and wish the best of luck to whoever dares to chase this record," Kilde continued. "But what stands out even more is the person you are every day - that's much bigger than any number of wins. As you say it best yourself, 'it's just a number'."

Kilde operated on once again

As an aside, the Norwegian speed specialist reveals that he had to have another operation. "I saw this from my hospital bed - shortly after a planned and (hopefully) final shoulder operation." Kilde was seriously injured in the Lauberhorn downhill in Wengen in January 2024, was in a wheelchair for weeks and will not be competing in any races this season either.

