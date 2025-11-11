That's how we all know Marco Odermatt. But what's behind it? In his biography, the ski star also reveals a lot about his private life. Keystone

Marco Odermatt's authorized biography "My World" is published today. blue News has already read it and reveals what you can expect in the book.

The first authorized biography of skiing superstar Marco Odermatt is being published today. And even before you have read a single line, it is clear that Odermatt is going his own way. The biography is not being published as a classic book, but as 10 booklets, each dedicated to a different topic.

My Lauberhorn

During the Lauberhorn Races 2025, Marco Odermatt lets the authors Christof Gertsch and Mikael Krogerus get very close to him. The two were allowed to accompany him in the Bernese Oberland for seven days.

Odermatt reveals his big secret, how he manages to get into the tunnel - the place of mental weightlessness with a focus on the essentials - and how he manages to leave it again. It is a race diary, for him "the beginning and end of everything." Since the 2021/22 season, Odermatt has documented every race according to the same pattern. With date, location, discipline, start number, rank, ski, boot and binding setting. But most importantly: his emotions.

The excerpts from the diary show how Odermatt deals with the disappointments and falls of teammates, and how he meticulously notes, analyzes and writes down his successes. It gives a deep insight into his inner life.

My home

What if the decisive difference was not talent, but the parental home? This booklet is dedicated to Marco Odermatt's origins ("you can take the boy out of Nidwalden, but you can't take Nidwalden out of the boy") and his parents Priska and Walti, who made many things possible for Marco. It's about parents who sacrifice their weekends in winter to make everything possible for their children (Marco's sister Alina also skied and tells us how much pressure there is when your older brother is the best skier in the world). Looking back, constantly getting up early, long car journeys, missing out on invitations and patiently waiting at the side of the piste were the foundation of Odermatt's success - but at the time, it was just everyday life for the parents.

In addition to the time involved, children who ski are also a cost factor. The question of what a skiing career costs is answered quite specifically. The only thing that can be revealed is that the family had to do without a lot. Father Walti was just as meticulous as his son, recording all of his son Marco's skiing days since December 1999. There are exactly 2287 until the end of the 2024/25 season.

My people

The people outside the family who have particularly influenced Odermatt have their say. A few tidbits in the form of quotes.

The opponent, Alexander Aamodt Kilde

«In Andorra, he was once so drunk that he tried to kiss me. And two days later he won the giant slalom. That's the kind of guy he is, simply a fine fellow.» Alexander Aamodt Kilde

The mentor, Kurt Kothbauer

«Marco is the only athlete I've ever met who does sport for the only right reason: for fun.» Kurt Kothbauer

The girlfriend, Stella Parpan

«My mother, who knew Marco from the newspaper, was amazed when she came into the kitchen one morning and found him standing at the coffee machine.» Stella Parpan

The first role model, Reto Schmidiger

«Marco had this healthy egoism very early on.» Reto Schmidiger

My teachers

Who made Marco Odermatt so fast? This booklet introduces the four coaches who played a big part in Odermatt becoming the skier he is today.

Father Walter "Walti" Odermatt: You can read all about his important role in the chapter "My home".

Oliver "Oli" Koch: He was Marco Odermatt's first teacher and sports director of the Engelberg Sports Middle School until summer 2025. He introduced Marco to the World Cup.

Helmut "Heli" Krug: The Austrian has been the giant slalom group coach at Swiss-Ski since 2018. He made Marco a giant slalom winner.

Reto "Nydi" Nydegger: Group speed coach at Swiss-Ski. He taught Marco the downhill.

My body

What characterizes Marco Odermatt physically? The fold-out booklet, on which the ski star poses in his underpants, explores this question. What is his resting heart rate, how did he become so agile, why did he have to train to gain his weight, where does his strength come from and what is his body fat percentage? These and other questions about the exceptional athlete's body are answered here.

My passion

A look at the photo album, which is divided into two parts: free skiing and racing skiing. Two completely different types of skiing for Odermatt. Out of 120 skiing days a year, the racer spends perhaps just five of them free skiing. In the freeride section, Odermatt gives an insight into his private photo album.

Racing skiing is something completely different for Marco Odermatt than free skiing. sda

My path

The chronology of his career. The path from the first day of skiing in December 1999 to the first ski race, to five-time junior world champion and global ski star.

My game

A ladder game. Instead of going up, you can choose to go down the slopes with Ted Ligety, Alberto Tomba, Marcel Hirscher, Ingemar Stenmark, Mike von Gründigen or Marco Odermatt.

My top 3

What are Marco Odermatt's favorites? The man from Nidwalden reveals where his favorite hiking routes take him, which ski resorts he likes, who his skiing role models were and the ways in which he relaxes.

Odermatt also confesses that although he is a bad cook, he always manages two recipes. And so that the energy can also be converted into muscles, Odermatt also reveals his most important strength exercises. To all imitators: better take less weight than Odermatt.

My equipment

Finally, it's time again for skinerds. Stöckli chief developer Mathieu Fauve explains how Odermatt's ski is put together and what is particularly important.

Even more exciting is the list of items that Odermatt takes with him to every ski race. Neatly numbered and accompanied by a legend, it shows 140 items that the overall World Cup winner should never be without.

