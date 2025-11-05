Aleksander Kilde is about to return to the Ski World Cup. picture: imago

Five operations, infections and panic attacks: ski star Aleksander Kilde has had a difficult time. Now the Norwegian's comeback may be sooner than expected.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a serious injury and mental challenges, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde may be planning his World Cup comeback as early as the end of November in Copper Mountain.

After his serious crash in Wengen in January 2024, Kilde had to take the entire season off due to multiple shoulder operations and a life-threatening infection.

Despite panic attacks during his rehab, he sees his return as a success and wants to prepare for a possible participation in the Olympic Games without any pressure. Show more

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde's comeback is fast approaching. The Norwegian had actually planned his return to the World Cup for the downhill races in Beaver Creek at the beginning of December. But now it could happen even faster, Kilde could return to the World Cup slopes as early as Copper Mountain. The speed specialist revealed at an international media event on Tuesday (quoted via skinews.ch): "Most likely, or hopefully, you will see me at the start in Copper." He is most looking forward to the downhill in Beaver Creek, so a start in Copper would be part of his return.

Kilde's last appearance in the World Cup dates back to January 2024, when he crashed heavily in the finish area in Wengen. The Norwegian slashed his thigh and suffered a complex shoulder injury. Kilde's shoulder was particularly troublesome, requiring a total of five operations and leading to a life-threatening infection. As a result, Kilde had to sit out the entire 2024/25 season.

In addition to the shoulder, Kilde also had to deal with the mental aspect of his injury. The 33-year-old reveals that he was repeatedly accompanied by anxiety during his rehab: "Sometimes fluid gets into the shoulder. That's quite normal during rehab, but I immediately thought: is it another infection?" Kilde goes on to say that he also suffered from panic attacks and sleepless nights as a result.

A success to be back at the start at all

But now the 21-time World Cup winner's comeback is imminent: "I feel ready to get going again in Copper and train with the boys. I'm really looking forward to it," said Kilde and explained that he would decide in Copper Mountain, where a super-G and a giant slalom will take place at the end of November, whether he would compete in Beaver Creek.

Four races are then scheduled in Beaver Creek at the beginning of December. Downhill races are planned for 4 and 5 December, a super-G on 6 December and a giant slalom on 7 December. Kilde himself does not yet know what he expects from the races: "There are still many unanswered questions, such as whether I am ready to go full throttle again." He hopes to train on skis for as many hours as possible and to be able to do "jumps and runs at high speed". It is already a success to be back at the start, and it would be great if he could be competitive again, says Kilde.

He doesn't see himself as a favorite for the upcoming Olympic Games next February, but sees this as a positive thing: "But it also gives me some space to do my job and concentrate on the important things at the moment."

