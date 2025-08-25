Aleksander Aamodt Kilde wants to attack again next winter. Keystone

Norwegian ski star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is working hard on his return to the World Cup. But his badly injured shoulder is still bothering him 19 months after his horror crash in Wengen.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is still struggling with severe limitations after his crash in Wengen 2024.

He is hoping for a comeback at the downhill in Beaver Creek in December. He is currently training with the Norwegian team in Chile - still with caution.

Kilde is working on his shoulder with physiotherapists. His big goal: to be at the start of the Olympic downhill in Bormio on February 7, 2026. Show more

"When things go slower than you hope, it's naturally frustrating," says Aleksander Aamodt Kilde to the Norwegian newspaper "Verdens Gang", referring to his recovery process. After several operations, he is still unable to fully move his left shoulder.

He cannot manage more than 90 degrees - but he would need at least 120 degrees for a stable descent. "The shoulder has to withstand a lot of pressure. That's not possible yet," he explains.

Kilde has already ticked off the start of the season in Sölden, where a giant slalom is on the program on 26 October. He wants to make his comeback at the downhill in Beaver Creek in December. A first test run on the glacier in Juvass at the beginning of August gave him hope: "Legs and body felt very good."

He is now traveling to Chile for four weeks with the Norwegian speed team. He wants to take the next step there - albeit with restrictions. "I won't be able to go full throttle straight away. I have to go step by step," says the 32-year-old. He doesn't know exactly what he can expect. "I've had this uncertainty for a long time."

Fighting spirit despite setbacks

Since the crash in the Wengen downhill on January 13, 2024, Kilde has had to go under the knife several times. In the accident on the Lauberhorn, he injured his shoulder and calf so badly that he was initially confined to a wheelchair for 45 days.

The ski cut a nerve, which resulted in paralysis of the muscles. In February of this year, he underwent his last operation to date. Tendons from his own back and thigh were transplanted.

On January 13, 2024, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde crashed heavily in the Lauberhorn downhill. Keystone

Despite all the setbacks, Kilde remains motivated. He works on coordination and stability with physiotherapists every day. "The shoulder just needs time," he says. Because Kilde has a big goal: to be at the start of the Olympic downhill in Bormio on February 7, 2026.

There's a long way to go until then - but he is enjoying every moment he gets to spend on skis with his team-mates again: "I didn't take it for granted. Being out and about with the boys now is fantastic."