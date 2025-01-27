  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Drone incident at the start Kitzbühel race management apologizes to Rogentin

Sandro Zappella

27.1.2025

Stefan Rogentin starts the downhill in Kitzbühel with the number 1. However, shortly before the Swiss racer ventures onto the steep slope, he is disturbed by a drone. Now the organizer apologizes.

27.01.2025, 15:30

27.01.2025, 15:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Stefan Rogentin finished third in the super-G in Kitzbühel, but was bitterly disappointed with 39th place in the downhill.
  • The Swiss racer was disturbed by a drone at the start of the dangerous Hahnenkamm downhill.
  • The organizer has now apologized to the Swiss: "That shouldn't have happened."
Show more

Stefan Rogentin experiences emotional weeks. In Wengen, the man from Graubünden crashed heavily in training and just three days later he sensationally finished on the podium in the Super-G.

Rogentin about his horror crash.

Rogentin about his horror crash"I only saw the net in front of me that night with my eyes closed"

And in Kitzbühel, the Swiss racer also showed strong form in the super-G with 3rd place. Saturday's downhill, however, was a complete failure for the 30-year-old. Only 39th place and therefore no points. Was it to do with the interference at the start?

TV footage shows Rogentin with start number 1 being filmed at close range by a drone. The drone delivers impressive images and is primarily intended to bring the steepness at the start into the living rooms of TV viewers.

"That shouldn't happen"

But the drone has another effect: it disturbs Stefan Rogentin. And so the Swiss racer unceremoniously pushed the drone aside with his pole. After the race, Rogentin complained that he had felt disturbed by the drone during the concentration phase.

And the race organizers agreed with Rogentin afterwards and, as the Krone reports, asked him to apologize: "We apologize to Stefan Rogentin, that shouldn't happen," said Mario Mittermayer-Weinhandl, the race director in Kitzbühel, at the team captains meeting.

It is not the first incident involving a drone this season. At the giant slalom in Adelboden, a drone crashed onto the piste directly behind the German Jonas Stockinger.

Scary moment in Adelboden. Camera drone crashes just a few meters behind driver

Scary moment in AdelbodenCamera drone crashes just a few meters behind driver

Videos from the department

More skiing

How ski star Monney went bald.

How ski star Monney went bald"Odermatt, Kohler and Murisier grabbed me and shaved off my hair"

Knee injury. Stephanie Jenal has to take a break for around six months

Knee injuryStephanie Jenal has to take a break for around six months

More ice hockey than skiing?. Kristoffersen grumbles after his exit in Kitzbühel - Raich:

More ice hockey than skiing?Kristoffersen grumbles after his exit in Kitzbühel - Raich: "He shouldn't moan"

Swiss man shaves his head bald. This is how wildly the ski stars celebrate after the Kitzbühel downhill race

Swiss man shaves his head baldThis is how wildly the ski stars celebrate after the Kitzbühel downhill race

First win of the season at the World Championship dress rehearsal. Gut-Behrami:

First win of the season at the World Championship dress rehearsalGut-Behrami: "It's not like I've been lagging behind for 10 years"