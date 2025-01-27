Stefan Rogentin starts the downhill in Kitzbühel with the number 1. However, shortly before the Swiss racer ventures onto the steep slope, he is disturbed by a drone. Now the organizer apologizes.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stefan Rogentin finished third in the super-G in Kitzbühel, but was bitterly disappointed with 39th place in the downhill.

The Swiss racer was disturbed by a drone at the start of the dangerous Hahnenkamm downhill.

The organizer has now apologized to the Swiss: "That shouldn't have happened." Show more

Stefan Rogentin experiences emotional weeks. In Wengen, the man from Graubünden crashed heavily in training and just three days later he sensationally finished on the podium in the Super-G.

And in Kitzbühel, the Swiss racer also showed strong form in the super-G with 3rd place. Saturday's downhill, however, was a complete failure for the 30-year-old. Only 39th place and therefore no points. Was it to do with the interference at the start?

TV footage shows Rogentin with start number 1 being filmed at close range by a drone. The drone delivers impressive images and is primarily intended to bring the steepness at the start into the living rooms of TV viewers.

"That shouldn't happen"

But the drone has another effect: it disturbs Stefan Rogentin. And so the Swiss racer unceremoniously pushed the drone aside with his pole. After the race, Rogentin complained that he had felt disturbed by the drone during the concentration phase.

And the race organizers agreed with Rogentin afterwards and, as the Krone reports, asked him to apologize: "We apologize to Stefan Rogentin, that shouldn't happen," said Mario Mittermayer-Weinhandl, the race director in Kitzbühel, at the team captains meeting.

It is not the first incident involving a drone this season. At the giant slalom in Adelboden, a drone crashed onto the piste directly behind the German Jonas Stockinger.

