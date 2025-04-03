Ivica Kostelic gives the all-clear on Instagram with this photo. Picture: Instagram @ivicakostelic

According to his own statements, Ivica Kostelic did not have to be rescued from an avalanche in Austria. Various local media had previously reported this.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday, there was an avalanche in Austria in which, according to media reports, former Croatian skier Ivica Kostelic had to be rescued.

Kostelic himself denies the news on social media. Show more

On Wednesday, various media reports appeared claiming that former World Cup skier Ivica Kostelic had been buried by an avalanche. The reports stated that Kostelic had been involved in an avalanche accident in Austria and had to be dug out and rescued.

Kostelic herself has now denied the news on social media. "I was in the swimming pool with the kids when I heard some strange news," the Croatian wrote, posting a photo from bed.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, there was an avalanche in the Gamsspitzl area in Obertauern, Austria. Two freeriders are said to have triggered it at an altitude of 2150 meters. This led to a major mountain rescue operation.

Although he was an eyewitness to the avalanche in question, Kostelic continues, he was never in danger himself. To his knowledge, no one was injured by the avalanche.