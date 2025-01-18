Vincenct Kriechmayr after his serious fall in the Lauberhorn downhill. Picture: Keystone

Vincent Kriechmayr got off relatively lightly after his crash in the Lauberhorn downhill in Wengen on Saturday. The Frenchman Blaise Giezendanner was worse off.

The 33-year-old Austrian suffered a severe strain to the inner ligament in his right knee. This was the result of an MRI examination at a private clinic in Austria.

"Basically, I'm fine and I'm glad it turned out like this. At first I thought the injury was worse because I could hardly put any weight on the leg. So you can definitely call it a stroke of luck," said Kriechmayr.

How long the speed skier will have to sit out of the World Cup could not be estimated on the day of his hard impact into the catch net of the finish S. Kriechmayr's goal is to be ready to race again by the time the World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm begin in early February.

For Frenchman Blaise Giezendanner, who also crashed, the season is over due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

