Drops out of the super-G in Livigno with the best split time: Vincent Kriechmayr. Picture: Keystone

Vincent Kriechmayr is on his way to victory in the super-G in Livigno, but is eliminated shortly before the finish. The Austrian is correspondingly annoyed in the finish area afterwards.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Schwarz wins the super-G in Livigno ahead of the Swiss trio Alexis Monney, Franjo von Allmen and Marco Odermatt.

Schwarz was almost caught by a teammate, however. But Vincent Kriechmayr dropped out shortly before the finish with the best split time.

"A bunch of mistakes all at once. I just can't do it right now," said the Austrian at the finish, annoyed about his retirement. Show more

Marco Schwarz lets Ski Austria celebrate in Livigno. The 30-year-old wins the super-G ahead of Alexis Monney, Franjo von Allmen and Marco Odermatt, preventing a Swiss triple triumph. But it almost got even better for the Austrians.

Vincent Kriechmayr with bib number 6 was on his way to victory for a long time. Kriechmayr is faster than his teammate Schwarz at every intermediate time, and at the last time measurement before the finish he even has a lead of 34 hundredths. But after the finish jump, the 34-year-old gets into trouble and is eliminated.

A bunch of mistakes at once

"I jumped a bit too far to the right after the finish jump. Then I missed the left-hand bend and then it bounced me. Then it didn't work out," says the visibly frustrated Kriechmayr in the ORF interview. "A bunch of mistakes all at once. I just can't do it right now."

When asked whether having the best split time helps him to overcome his frustration, Kriechmayr says: "I don't give a f***. It doesn't matter at all. I'm out of the race. Not good enough."

And so you might think that the two-week break until Adelboden would come in handy for the veteran. But Kriechmayr clarifies: "No, not at all. I wanted to show a sign today. I would prefer a race right after this so that I can get back on track."

