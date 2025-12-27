Vincent Kriechmayr is on his way to victory in the super-G in Livigno, but is eliminated shortly before the finish. The Austrian is correspondingly annoyed in the finish area afterwards.
- Marco Schwarz wins the super-G in Livigno ahead of the Swiss trio Alexis Monney, Franjo von Allmen and Marco Odermatt.
- Schwarz was almost caught by a teammate, however. But Vincent Kriechmayr dropped out shortly before the finish with the best split time.
- "A bunch of mistakes all at once. I just can't do it right now," said the Austrian at the finish, annoyed about his retirement.
Marco Schwarz lets Ski Austria celebrate in Livigno. The 30-year-old wins the super-G ahead of Alexis Monney, Franjo von Allmen and Marco Odermatt, preventing a Swiss triple triumph. But it almost got even better for the Austrians.
Vincent Kriechmayr with bib number 6 was on his way to victory for a long time. Kriechmayr is faster than his teammate Schwarz at every intermediate time, and at the last time measurement before the finish he even has a lead of 34 hundredths. But after the finish jump, the 34-year-old gets into trouble and is eliminated.
A bunch of mistakes at once
"I jumped a bit too far to the right after the finish jump. Then I missed the left-hand bend and then it bounced me. Then it didn't work out," says the visibly frustrated Kriechmayr in the ORF interview. "A bunch of mistakes all at once. I just can't do it right now."
When asked whether having the best split time helps him to overcome his frustration, Kriechmayr says: "I don't give a f***. It doesn't matter at all. I'm out of the race. Not good enough."
And so you might think that the two-week break until Adelboden would come in handy for the veteran. But Kriechmayr clarifies: "No, not at all. I wanted to show a sign today. I would prefer a race right after this so that I can get back on track."