The ski world has probably never seen Henrik Kristoffersen so emotional. After his fifth victory in the night slalom in Schladming, the Norwegian sheds tears of joy. Afterwards he complains about the icy slope.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Henrik Kristoffersen once again criticizes the icy slope conditions in Schladming, which he describes as unsuitable for ski racing.

Despite his criticism, the Norwegian wins the slalom and celebrates his fifth victory on the Planai - a new record.

At the award ceremony, Kristoffersen is emotional and defends his repeated complaints about the slope conditions in an interview: "That's stupid, it's more like an ice hockey game than a ski race!" Show more

On Tuesday, Henrik Kristoffersen had to settle for 18th place in the giant slalom in Schladming - and then complained about the "ridiculous" slope. It was far too slippery for a giant slalom, "as if you were skiing on black ice with summer tires".

The next day, the conditions were the same. Only this time, the Norwegian coped much better and won the slalom ahead of his compatriot Atle Lie McGrath and Frenchman Clément Noël. It is already the fifth Schladming victory for Kristoffersen, a record on the Planai. At the award ceremony, the 31-year-old is overcome with emotion and cries.

Ice hockey or alpine skiing?

In an interview with ORF, Kristoffersen explains his tears - and again voices criticism: "Everyone says I cry too much because of the conditions and course settings, that I'm old and I haven't won anything since Kranjska Gora, that it's too icy ... but actually I don't think you should race in these conditions. It's stupid, it's more like an ice hockey game than a ski race!"

Henrik Kristoffersen is overcome with emotion after his victory in Schladming. Keystone

The Norwegian repeats his words on SRF. "Skis are built for snow, not ice," says Kristoffersen. He had already complained about the conditions during previous victories in Garmisch or Alta Badia. "I don't just say that when I have bad results, but always when it's like that. Today it was too icy and yesterday it was too icy. I don't think you should ride in conditions like that."

"Now I can say: This is my house!"

Of course, the Norwegian is still happy to take his fifth Schladming victory. "I think now I can say: This is my house," laughs Kristoffersen on ORF, echoing Marco Odermatt's cry of joy in Wengen. "The last time I was this emotional was five or six years ago in Madonna. It's simply unbelievable."

When asked by SRF reporter Paddy Kälin whether he would one day help to prepare ski slopes after the end of his career so that things would be better in the future, Kristoffersen gives it another go with a twinkle in his eye. "Let's see if the FIS has enough money and pays me enough. I think they already have enough," he laughs. "No. I've always spoken my mind over the years. That's all I can do at the moment."

