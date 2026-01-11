Not in a celebratory mood despite his podium finish: Henrik Kristoffersen. Picture: Keystone

Henrik Kristoffersen makes it onto the podium in the slalom in Adelboden. However, the third-placed racer doesn't look at all happy in the finish area and even destroys his ski poles. He doesn't want to reveal the reason for this.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Henrik Kristoffersen makes it onto the slalom podium in Adelboden in third place.

However, the Norwegian is not in a celebratory mood afterwards.

After breaking his ski poles in the finish area, he gives a mini-interview in the mixed zone. However, he doesn't want to reveal what upset him so much. Show more

After fifth place in the giant slalom on Saturday, Henrik Kristoffersen is already back in absolute top form on Sunday morning. Nobody is faster in the first slalom run on the Chuenisbärgli than the Norwegian, who goes into the decision with a lead of 28 hundredths and more.

However, Kristoffersen's second run was not quite as successful as he had hoped. The 31-year-old only set the eleventh-best time, slipped from first place to third - and was frustrated in the finish area. Because when the third-placed athlete is expected for an interview with SRF, there is no sign of him. A Norwegian supervisor then explains that Kristoffersen is in the process of breaking ski poles.

What exactly has set him off, however, remains a mystery. When Kristoffersen appears in the mixed zone a few minutes later, he keeps a low profile. "I'm happy with 3rd place. But I'm not happy with everything. But that's skiing. We always try to do our best. That's how it goes."

When asked what had bothered him, Kristoffersen replies: "I'll keep that to myself." Then the interview is already over and the veteran skier disappears straight out of the finish area - and for once even leaves the autograph requests of some young fans unfulfilled.

You might also be interested in this