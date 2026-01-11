  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Freak-out despite podium finish Kristoffersen destroys ski poles in the finish area - and leaves reporters and fans standing there

Luca Betschart

11.1.2026

Not in a celebratory mood despite his podium finish: Henrik Kristoffersen.
Not in a celebratory mood despite his podium finish: Henrik Kristoffersen.
Picture: Keystone

Henrik Kristoffersen makes it onto the podium in the slalom in Adelboden. However, the third-placed racer doesn't look at all happy in the finish area and even destroys his ski poles. He doesn't want to reveal the reason for this.

11.01.2026, 17:00

11.01.2026, 17:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Henrik Kristoffersen makes it onto the slalom podium in Adelboden in third place.
  • However, the Norwegian is not in a celebratory mood afterwards.
  • After breaking his ski poles in the finish area, he gives a mini-interview in the mixed zone. However, he doesn't want to reveal what upset him so much.
Show more

After fifth place in the giant slalom on Saturday, Henrik Kristoffersen is already back in absolute top form on Sunday morning. Nobody is faster in the first slalom run on the Chuenisbärgli than the Norwegian, who goes into the decision with a lead of 28 hundredths and more.

However, Kristoffersen's second run was not quite as successful as he had hoped. The 31-year-old only set the eleventh-best time, slipped from first place to third - and was frustrated in the finish area. Because when the third-placed athlete is expected for an interview with SRF, there is no sign of him. A Norwegian supervisor then explains that Kristoffersen is in the process of breaking ski poles.

Slalom in Adelboden. Rassat wins spectacle on the Chuenisbärgli - Nef best Swiss in 8th place

Slalom in AdelbodenRassat wins spectacle on the Chuenisbärgli - Nef best Swiss in 8th place

What exactly has set him off, however, remains a mystery. When Kristoffersen appears in the mixed zone a few minutes later, he keeps a low profile. "I'm happy with 3rd place. But I'm not happy with everything. But that's skiing. We always try to do our best. That's how it goes."

When asked what had bothered him, Kristoffersen replies: "I'll keep that to myself." Then the interview is already over and the veteran skier disappears straight out of the finish area - and for once even leaves the autograph requests of some young fans unfulfilled.

Quotes on the Adelboden slalom. Meillard:

Quotes on the Adelboden slalomMeillard: "It just hurts" - Nef: "Rassat scares me"

You might also be interested in this

More from this section

Swiss ski ace calls it a day. Andrea Ellenberger resigns:

Swiss ski ace calls it a dayAndrea Ellenberger resigns: "Injuries forced me to do it"

Super-G in the ticker. Who will beat Vonn and will there be another Swiss exploit?

Super-G in the tickerWho will beat Vonn and will there be another Swiss exploit?

Women's head coach Tschuor.

Women's head coach Tschuor"Gut-Behrami's accident could have been avoided"

Heavy snowfall and strong winds. Super-G in Zauchensee canceled

Heavy snowfall and strong windsSuper-G in Zauchensee canceled

"A dream to race here"What the Swiss slalom cracks have to say ahead of their home race in Adelboden