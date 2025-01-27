More ice hockey than skiing? Kristoffersen grumbles after his exit in Kitzbühel - Raich: "He shouldn't moan"

Henrik Kristoffersen is fed up after his exit in Kitzbühel. (Archive) Keystone

Henrik Kristoffersen drops out of the Kitzbühel slalom in the upper part of the course. Afterwards, the Norwegian is annoyed about the difficult conditions on the Ganslern slope. Ski legend Benni Raich counters.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The slalom in Kitzbühel ends for Henrik Kristoffersen after just a few seconds.

In the seven slaloms prior to the race in Kitzbühel, Henrik Kristoffersen always finished in the top 6 and stood on the podium four times. Accordingly, the Norwegian had his sights set high in Kitzbühel. After all, he has already won the slalom here twice.

But on Sunday, things didn't go well for the 30-year-old at all. After just 20 seconds of skiing, Kristoffersen gets stuck and is eliminated. A bad day for the Norwegian, who made anything but a happy impression when inspecting the slope.

After his elimination, Kristoffersen vented his anger on ORF. The conditions were not the same from top to bottom and the icy slope seemed to be a thorn in his side. "Our skis are built for snow, not ice. You can play ice hockey in the lower part," says Kristoffersen.

Raich: "I don't like hearing that anymore"

ORF expert Benjamin Raich can't do much with these statements. After all, the leader of the first run, Timon Haugan, was skiing on exactly the same Van Deer skis as his Norwegian team-mate. Raich on Kristoffersen: "He shouldn't complain so much, I honestly don't like hearing that anymore."

Benjamin Raich (left) "doesn't like hearing" Henrik Kristoffersen's "whining" any more Keystone

For the former Austrian slalom ace, the conditions were almost perfect despite the rain. "You can't really have much better conditions than today, but he always has something to complain about. He needs it a bit," Raich continued. However, at least one fact proved Kristoffersen right in the end: Haugan slid off in his 2nd run and was also eliminated. Victory goes to the Frenchman Clement Noël.