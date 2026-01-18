Henrik Kristoffersen secures the 100th World Cup podium finish of his career in the slalom in Wengen. The Norwegian had been lying flat for a week before the race and didn't get out of bed.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Henrik Kristoffersen achieves his 100th World Cup podium finish in the slalom in Wengen despite having the flu - a milestone that only three racers have achieved before him.

The Norwegian was bedridden for six days and competed without training, but still fought his way to third place behind McGrath and Braathen.

Kristoffersen jokes about the podium chase with Odermatt and is aiming for 36 World Cup victories as his next goal in order to catch up with compatriot Aksel Lund Svindal. Show more

Henrik Kristoffersen finishes third in the Wengen slalom behind Atle Lie McGrath and Lucas Pinheiro Braathen - the podium place for the Norwegian is a historic one. It is the 100th time that the 31-year-old has finished in the top 3 in the World Cup. Only three other racers have achieved this before him: Ingemar Stenmark (155 podium places), Marcel Hirscher (138) and Marc Girardelli (100).

Kristoffersen told blue News in an interview after the race: "It's incredible to be in a club with these names, it's an honor for me. These are three of the best of all time." The Norwegian emphasizes that it has been a long time from 0 to 100, after all he took his first podium in 2013 (in the slalom in Levi).

Just behind Kristoffersen lurks Marco Odermatt, the first Swiss in this ranking. The man from Nidwalden has made it onto the podium 98 times so far and Kristoffersen jokes: "I'm ahead of Marco, that was important, but he's on his way to 200 podium places. I don't think the Swiss fans have anything to worry about." The Norwegian is confident that the Swiss racer can even take this step in Kitzbühel, where another slalom, a super-G and a downhill are scheduled next weekend.

On the podium despite illness

Kristoffersen had already finished third in the slalom in Adelboden, but was not at all satisfied. He destroyed ski poles in the finish area because he was annoyed that he could have done better. In Wengen, however, the Norwegian is completely satisfied and explains: "Much more was possible last week in Adelboden, there was more in it, but not today."

Kristoffersen also provides an explanation as to why more was not possible in Wengen: "I'm completely empty, I've been in bed for six days in a row with the flu and I'm still ill. That's why today was exhausting beyond the limit." He hasn't been in his ski boots since the slalom in Adelboden: "I haven't moved my body for a week," says Kristoffersen, who adds: "If you lie in your bedroom for six days and then go into the first run 100 percent cold turkey, then I'm very happy with a third place." In the second run, however, he was completely empty, he reveals.

Kristoffersen has taken nine of his 100 podium places in Wengen, which is not the only reason why he likes the races on the Lauberhorn: "It's a great slope with great fans. I think it's one of the coolest slalom courses. It has everything, a steep slope, waves. It's not just boring downhill skiing."

Kristoffersen has not run out of goals after his 100th podium finish. His next goal is: 36 wins, then I'll be on a par with Aksel (Lund Svindal, the editors). The Norwegian currently has 33 World Cup victories to his name, three fewer than his compatriot.

