  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Surprising change Kristoffersen parts ways with his coach after just one year

Jan Arnet

27.6.2025

Henrik Kristoffersen is starting the new season with a new coach.
Henrik Kristoffersen is starting the new season with a new coach.
Keystone

In the last three years, Henrik Kristoffersen has always had to admit defeat to Marco Odermatt in the overall World Cup. Next winter, the Norwegian wants to attack again with a new coach.

27.06.2025, 14:00

Henrik Kristoffersen is parting ways with his coach Jörgen Nordlund after just one year. The decision was confirmed by Norwegian sports director Claus Ryste. A replacement has already been found: from now on, the 30-year-old technical specialist will be coached by 22-year-old Tobias Rövde.

The change comes as a surprise - after all, Kristoffersen can look back on a successful season: he took three victories in the World Cup and secured the small crystal globe in the slalom. At the World Championships in Saalbach/Hinterglemm, however, he was left without a precious metal.

The association is keeping quiet about the reasons for the separation. According to Ryste, however, there is "nothing dramatic" behind the change. Rather, the young Rövde is seen as a real reinforcement. "He has just finished his active career and brings a breath of fresh air to the team," the sports director told the Norwegian newspaper "Dagbladet". "It's good for Norway when young coaches step up."

After three second places in the overall World Cup - each time behind Marco Odermatt - Kristoffersen is now setting his sights on the next challenge: the Olympic season. Goal: to finally be at the top.

Videos from the department

Ski news

Future after the end of her career. Lara Gut-Behrami concludes investor deal with Swiss company

Future after the end of her careerLara Gut-Behrami concludes investor deal with Swiss company

A great steps down. Austrian skiing legend Meissnitzer:

A great steps downAustrian skiing legend Meissnitzer: "I will miss Gut-Behrami"

Starting a family becomes an issue. Lara Gut-Behrami announces her retirement - and moves to England

Starting a family becomes an issueLara Gut-Behrami announces her retirement - and moves to England

"Ready for a new season"Ski star Marcel Hirscher announces comeback after cruciate ligament rupture

"It's our duty to intervene"Ski boss counters Odermatt's criticism of the shin guard ban