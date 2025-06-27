Henrik Kristoffersen is starting the new season with a new coach. Keystone

In the last three years, Henrik Kristoffersen has always had to admit defeat to Marco Odermatt in the overall World Cup. Next winter, the Norwegian wants to attack again with a new coach.

Jan Arnet

Henrik Kristoffersen is parting ways with his coach Jörgen Nordlund after just one year. The decision was confirmed by Norwegian sports director Claus Ryste. A replacement has already been found: from now on, the 30-year-old technical specialist will be coached by 22-year-old Tobias Rövde.

The change comes as a surprise - after all, Kristoffersen can look back on a successful season: he took three victories in the World Cup and secured the small crystal globe in the slalom. At the World Championships in Saalbach/Hinterglemm, however, he was left without a precious metal.

The association is keeping quiet about the reasons for the separation. According to Ryste, however, there is "nothing dramatic" behind the change. Rather, the young Rövde is seen as a real reinforcement. "He has just finished his active career and brings a breath of fresh air to the team," the sports director told the Norwegian newspaper "Dagbladet". "It's good for Norway when young coaches step up."

After three second places in the overall World Cup - each time behind Marco Odermatt - Kristoffersen is now setting his sights on the next challenge: the Olympic season. Goal: to finally be at the top.

