Loïc Meillard accepts congratulations from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen in Schladming. Picture: Keystone

While Loïc Meillard is really thriving at the giant slalom spectacle in Schladming, many of his competitors are struggling with the icy conditions. Henrik Kristoffersen is particularly annoyed.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Loïc Meillard shines at the night spectacle in Schladming and takes the victory in the giant slalom.

Unlike Meillard, many of his competitors were unable to cope with the extremely icy conditions. Henrik Kristoffersen is particularly annoyed.

Marco Odermatt just misses out on the podium in fourth place, but learns important lessons from the last giant slalom before the Olympics. Show more

Loïc Meillard is the big giant slalom winner of the night spectacle in Schladming. The 29-year-old put the competition in their place in extremely icy conditions and won the race by a large margin ahead of Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and the surprising Frenchman Alban Elezi Cannaferina.

"It hasn't always been easy in the Giant recently. There were things that didn't quite fit," says Meillard after his triumph in the SRF interview, adding: "I feel best on ice, where I can ski best. It works every time."

Kristoffersen's annoyance

Meillard's rivals are less enthusiastic about the difficult conditions. Especially Henrik Kristoffersen, who lost over two seconds in the first run with start number 1. "I don't know whether to laugh or cry," the 31-year-old told Norwegian broadcaster Viaplay. "But I can't say anything more after Wengen. Markus Waldner (FIS race director) has given me a muzzle."

Waldner had recently admonished the Norwegian after Kristoffersen had already complained loudly about the conditions in the Bernese Oberland. And yet the Norwegian also finds clear words in Schladming: "It's completely ridiculous. I've never raced a giant slalom in the World Cup where it was this slippery. It's like skiing with summer tires on slippery ice. It's quite simple. People can imagine that for themselves."

"Super insights" for Odermatt

Kristoffersen receives approval from podium racer Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. "It's impossible to feel good on a surface like this. It was a war from top to bottom," says the runner-up. Atle Lie McGrath also thinks: "It's a skating rink and pretty shitty. I constantly had a bit too little grip, the skis kept sliding away from me."

And Marco Odermatt, who finished fourth for once next to the giant podium, let it slip in the SRF interview: "I don't hope that this feeling is needed at the Olympics, but that it's a bit more like skiing on snow." Nevertheless, the man from Nidwalden is satisfied with his performance in the last giant slalom before the Olympics: "If I can manage this tension and this attack, then I can move forward and the ski will hold on this hard surface. These are great insights to take away."

You might also be interested in this