Henrik Kristoffersen wins the slalom discipline ranking for the fourth time. KEYSTONE

Henrik Kristoffersen is crowned the best slalom skier of the season in Sun Valley. After the handover of the globe, a casual remark comes from his lips and he makes you sit up and take notice when asked about thoughts of retiring.

Linus Hämmerli

After receiving the crystal globes, Kristoffersen is asked about a possible retirement. SRF's Lukas Studer wants to know whether he will still be competing next season. "Let's see," says Kristoffersen.

Marco Odermatt comments on the retirement speculation: "I think it's just gimmicks." Show more

Henrik Kristoffersen retains the upper hand in the last race of the season and wins the slalom discipline classification. "Sorry Switzerland, you didn't get all the balls," says Kristoffersen with a grin after the race on "SRF".

The Norwegian finishes the season in fourth place and defends his lead ahead of Loïc Meillard (5th place), who finishes the season in second place in the slalom rankings. Kristoffersen praises the man from Neuchâtel for his "incredible season". He also paid tribute to the entire Swiss team: "Chapeau to the Swiss team."

Kristoffersen is glad that the season is over. "There's nothing on my mind now." After the first run, the 30-year-old still spoke of an emotional "hell". The weight is now off his shoulders.

Is Kristoffersen already thinking about retiring or will he continue for another season? "We'll see," he replies to this question and makes you sit up and take notice. The body is not a problem. He does feel empty and tired now, but: "The problem is the head. Continuing to attack every year takes so much out of my head. The pressure from myself is greater than that from outside, but it's also great."

Will Kristoffersen retire soon? "I think these are gimmicks," says Marco Odermatt on "SRF" and adds: "I'm already expecting him to come back. Especially in the next Olympic year."

The 2026 Olympic Games will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Kristoffersen has already won two Olympic medals. In addition to bronze and silver, he is still missing one: gold.

