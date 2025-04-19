Is Lara Colturi about to switch nations again? Picture: Keystone

Talented skier Lara Colturi apparently wants to compete for Italy again and leave the Albanian federation. However, the federation is not complying with the 18-year-old's wish - and is apparently having to dig into its pockets to keep Colturi.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to media reports, Lara Colturi wants to change nations and compete for Italy again.

However, the Albanian association does not want to let the 18-year-old leave just like that. Association president Elvis Toci explained in an interview: "We are pursuing our own interests."

In order to prevent Colturi from leaving, Albania apparently wants to dig deep into its pockets. Show more

Second in the slalom in Gurgl, second in the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora and third in the giant slalom in Are - Lara Colturi made skiing history in the last World Cup winter and achieved the first ever podium places for Albania. Were they also the last?

Colturi apparently wants to leave the Albanian association and compete for Italy again in the future. She went the other way in 2022 when she switched nations and was able to do so without the consent of the Italian federation because she was not yet 16 years old. And because her mother Daniela Ceccarelli obtained an Albanian passport due to a coaching engagement and was able to apply for it for her daughter.

"Without Albania, she wouldn't be the athlete she is now"

However, the return to Italy is proving more complicated. According to media reports, the Albanian association has not yet complied with Colturi's request and is fighting to keep the talented technician. "We are pursuing our own interests," says association president Elvis Toci in an interview with TV station Top Channel and explains: "Without Albania, she would not be the athlete she is now, even though she was previously trained in Italy."

However, Toci is aware that the Albanian association cannot keep up with Italy financially. At least so far. Because, as Toci announces, they want to dig into their pockets to keep Colturi: "Prime Minister Edi Rama has promised us funding of 300,000 euros."

Colturi's team has not yet commented on the matter. When asked by blue News, manager Andrea Cappelletti said: "The Albanian association is looking into the matter and is in the media. We are not in a position to comment." The application for a change of nation must be submitted to the FIS by May 1. If the Albanian federation does not agree by then, Colturi would have to pause for a whole year and would lose her FIS and start list points.