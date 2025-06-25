Will Lara Gut-Behrami cheer on the big stage for the last time at the 2026 Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo? KEYSTONE

Lara Gut-Behrami reveals her retirement plans at an event and that she is moving to London with her husband Valon Behrami. The ex-footballer will become technical director at Watford FC.

Andreas Lunghi

The best female super-G skier of the last three seasons was the guest of honor at an event hosted by "Finanz und Wirtschaft" on Tuesday evening, where she revealed new details about her life. And they are quite something.

Among other things, the 34-year-old announced that she will soon be moving to England. What sounds exotic for a female skier makes sense in Gut-Behrami's case. According to blue Sport, the Ticino native's husband, Valon Behrami, is to become technical director at his former club FC Watford in London.

However, this change of scenery will not take place until the end of the next ski season. Until then, Gut-Behrami will continue to live in Udine, where she has lived with the former national team star and his two daughters for the past few years - for organizational reasons during her season.

Retiring after the 2026 Olympics

Spring 2026 will be a good time for Gut-Behrami to move, as the Ticino native announced at the event that the 2025/2026 season will be her last as a professional athlete.

The Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo will be the last highlight of a successful career for the Beijing super-G Olympic champion. She is not yet revealing what comes next. "I'm certainly not going to be a cleaner, but starting a family is always on the agenda," she is quoted as saying by the Tages Anzeiger newspaper.

