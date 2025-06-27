Lara Gut-Behrami wants to retire after the coming ski season. KEYSTONE

Lara Gut-Behrami revealed this week that she will retire from skiing after the Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo. She is already devoting herself to her life after the end of her career and is finalizing an investor deal.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Gut-Behrami will end her career as a professional athlete in spring 2026.

The 34-year-old is already looking to the future and has signed up as an investor for a Swiss company.

In future, she will promote KA-EX as a brand ambassador and strategic partner. Show more

It has been clear since Tuesday: Lara Gut-Behrami is ending her career as a professional athlete after the 2026 Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The 34-year-old is moving to London, where her husband Valon Behrami will become the new technical director at his former club FC Watford, according to blue Sport.

And although there is still a lot of skiing to be done before Cortina 2026, Gut-Behrami already has one eye on her future after the end of her career. As blue Sport has learned, the Ticino native is investing in the Swiss regeneration drink KA-EX.

The company already works with athletes around the world, including the Swiss national team, FC Basel and Paris Saint-Germain.

Lara Gut-Behrami is now involved as a brand ambassador for KA-EX and is also joining the Swiss regeneration drink strategically as an investor and advisor. The company plans to announce more information on this in July. It will then also unveil plans for an upcoming multi-million dollar TV campaign in the USA and for the launch of another global innovation.

