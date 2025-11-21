Lara Gut-Behrami had a serious fall in super-G training. Picture: KEYSTONE

Lara Gut-Behrami crashed heavily during training in Copper Mountain. Initial investigations on site indicate an injury to her left knee. This was confirmed by Swiss-Ski on Friday.

Luca Betschart

Lara Gut-Behrami had a serious fall on Thursday during Super-G training in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Initial investigations on site indicate an injury to her left knee, as Swiss-Ski announced on Friday. According to "Blick", the two-time overall World Cup winner is thought to have suffered a concussion in the fall, and there are also fears of a possible cruciate ligament rupture and meniscus damage.

The Olympic super-G champion will return to Switzerland from North America as soon as possible in order to undergo extensive medical examinations, it is reported. It will only be possible to make a statement on the extent of the injury after these examinations.

If the speculation about a serious knee injury is confirmed, this would probably mean the end of Gut-Behrami's career. The 34-year-old announced some time ago that she would retire after this season. In her career, Gut-Behrami has won the overall World Cup twice, Olympic and World Championship gold and 48 World Cup races.

Left knee again

It would not be the first time that Gut-Behrami has experienced the dark side of ski racing. Her left knee has already been affected by a serious injury once before. At the 2017 home World Championships in St. Moritz, she tore her anterior cruciate ligament and suffered a meniscus injury while racing in the combined slalom. However, this was not her first major injury. Previously, Gut-Behrami had missed the entire 2009/10 season after suffering a serious fall during giant slalom training in Saas-Fee following an inside skiing error and dislocating her right hip.

Started with a podium finish

Gut-Behrami's last season got off to a good start. At the end of October at the start of the World Cup in Sölden, the 48-time World Cup winner finished third on the podium in the giant slalom. Now she wanted to prepare for the speed season opener in the second week of December in St. Moritz in optimal conditions in North America.

Before the two downhill races and a super-G in the Engadine, however, the Women's World Cup still stops in Copper Mountain, Colorado, and in Tremblant, Canada. At these two stops, Gut-Behrami would have had a total of three giant slaloms on the program.