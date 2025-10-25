Lara Gut-Behrami beams after her last race in Sölden. Keystone

Lara Gut-Behrami finishes third in her last race in Sölden. But the 34-year-old is not completely satisfied.

Patrick Lämmle

"It's definitely a good start to the season," says Lara Gut-Behrami in the SRF interview after her 3rd place in Sölden. In her analysis, however, she is hard on herself: "I slept through the first run. I didn't get into the rhythm of the race, I was too round in the lower part and could never accelerate. I wasn't so happy with the first run." Things didn't go so well in the second run either, "but I was able to attack a lot more."

In the morning, she simply lacked the necessary tension, says the skier from Ticino. In the 2nd run, however, the tension was back. The reason: "I was just annoyed with myself after the first run, that was enough," says Gut-Behrami with a smile on her face. At the end of the day, she is back on the podium after all.

"Sölden has never been my great love"

Camille Rast is the second-best Swiss skier in 15th place behind Gut-Behrami. She can live with that. "Sölden has never been my great love. I've never really felt comfortable here, even though I love steep runs," says the 26-year-old. "But a top 15 here is something I'll take with me. There's still a lot to improve, but I know I can do it." She is already looking forward to the next race. This is despite the fact that she is physically ailing: "The pain in my hip is still there and the doctors said it could take up to a year. But it's getting better step by step."

Vanessa Kasper, who made it into the top 30 with start number 33, has mixed feelings: "It's super cool that I was able to score points, but I'm super disappointed with the second run. That's why I'm not so happy," said the 28-year-old in the SRF interview. She simply had the feeling that more would have been possible than 29th place.

Scheib celebrates big win: "It's better to live in peace"

Julia Scheib admits that the World Cup victory hasn't quite sunk in yet: "It's a bit stressful at the moment, there's a lot to do. But the relief was extreme when I crossed the finish line." You can't really tell that she has just won a World Cup race for the first time and ended the Austrian drought - Anna Veith's last home success in Sölden was eleven years ago - "It's better to live in peace. I just want to enjoy it now."