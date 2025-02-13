  1. Residential Customers
Relief after the last World Championship race Lara Gut-Behrami: "I'm glad it's over"

Linus Hämmerli

13.2.2025

Lara Gut-Behrami finishes fifth in her last World Championship race. She missed out on a very last medal by a wafer-thin margin, but she is not disappointed.

13.02.2025, 15:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lara Gut-Behrami finishes fifth in her last World Championship race.
  • "I would have liked to have skied six hundredths faster, but I'm far from disappointed," says the skier from Ticino.
  • She is now looking forward to the World Cup again, which continues in Sestriere on the last weekend of February.
"It was my last World Cup race," says Lara Gut-Behrami after the giant slalom in Saalbach. This fact had been known for some time, now it's a fact.

In her very last World Championship race of her career, the 33-year-old finishes in fifth place. A tiny six hundredths separate the nine-time World Championship medal winner from a tenth medal. "It's a shame, six hundredths would have been achievable," she says on "SRF".

Brignone superior world championGut-Behrami misses out on bronze by 6 hundredths in her last World Championship race

However, she is not mourning the missed medal. On the contrary: "I'm glad that the World Championships are over." At world championships, people immediately talk about disappointment when you miss out on the podium. "That's a shame," says Gut-Behrami. It's about much more than precious metal.

In recent years, she has become increasingly aware of how important it is to be at the start and not just think about winning. "You don't just feel emotions when you win."

KEYSTONE

"It was like as a child - my father stuck the run"

Gut-Behrami states: "I would have liked to have skied six hundredths faster, but I'm far from disappointed." The fact that her father stuck the first run brings a smile to her face. "It was like when I was a kid - my dad stuck the run. It was special."

The Ticino native is now looking forward to the World Cup again, as there is much less talk of disappointment. On the last weekend of February, the giant slalom is on the program in Sestriere, Italy, and Gut-Behrami will probably do one thing consciously: stand at the start with gratitude.

