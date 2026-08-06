Lara Gut-Behrami—never a dull moment.
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From the media frenzy to the solitude of the “skiing family”: Ten quotes from the Ticino native drawn from her impressive career.
«In sports, we mainly sell the myth of heroes and, in doing so, forget the human side. You don’t really know what pressure means until you experience it yourself … In sports, it’s not easy to show your weaknesses. You create an aura of invincibility, act confident, but inside you’re devastated.»
Lara Gut-Behrami
Sports Week
«I remember that when I was 17, I didn’t want to talk about my goals. A Swiss journalist really tore me apart and wrote that I was an unlikable bitch—just because I had asked a journalist, with a smile, if he had any more questions. The following week, I went into the event feeling like that’s exactly how people all over Switzerland saw me…. You get caught in a vicious cycle of paranoia.»
Lara Gut-Behrami
Sports Week
«When an American says, “I want to win five gold medals at the Olympics,” that’s fantastic—he has the mindset of a winner. “But if, on the other hand, a Swiss person says, ‘I’m not satisfied with the silver medal,’ they’re immediately labeled: ‘He’s showing off; you’re arrogant, conceited—you’re not humble.’”»
Lara Gut-Behrami
Relative Strength Index
«Ever since I met my husband, I've taken control of my life again. Athletes live in a fantasy world, but real life is completely different. To this day, giving up social media has been the best decision I've ever made.»
Lara Gut Behrami
Sports Week
«I understand that my life has become a little more interesting [to the public]. But every photo, every post, every video is used as a means to chase a headline. Genuine feelings, on the other hand, are ignored.»
Lara Gut-Behrami
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«When we moved to Udine, I was doing well because there I could finally feel like an adult—something I hadn't been able to do in Switzerland, where everyone still treated me like the 18-year-old girl they'd seen on TV.»
Lara Gut-Behrami
Relative Strength Index
«When my mind couldn't grasp that things weren't working out, my body would speak up.»
Lara Gut-Behrami
Eurosport
«The problem with skiing is that you’re constantly on the go … You live in a fantasy world and call things “friendships” that aren’t really friendships at all. And you tend to refer to the world of skiing as a “family.” But that has very little to do with a real family, because once you quit, no one remembers you anymore.»
Lara Gut-Behrami
Relative Strength Index
«But don't expect the whole ski community to look out for you. You'll be forgotten there in no time … What bothers me is the hypocrisy, even on social media»
Lara Gut-Behrami
Schweizer Illustrierte
«It's dangerous to be satisfied with what I've achieved. I can't and won't settle for that. I'm working hard so that tomorrow I can ski even faster than I do today.»
Lara Gut-Behrami
The Red Bulletin / laragut.ch