Lara Gut-Behrami is stepping away from the big stage of skiing. Here's what the media are saying about the retirement of the two-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist.

Here's what it's all about At age 35, Lara Gut-Behrami is ending her career as a competitive skier.

Gut-Behrami won 48 World Cup races, the overall World Cup title twice, an Olympic gold medal, and two world championship titles.

Media coverage of the Ticino woman's decision. Summary created with

Lara Gut-Behrami is hanging up her skis. The 35-year-old from Ticino announced her retirement on Wednesday evening. The successful athlete leaves a huge void in Swiss alpine skiing. Here’s how the media reacted to Gut-Behrami’s retirement:

Switzerland

Tagesanzeiger: “She thrilled, astonished, and baffled: For Swiss skiing, Lara Gut-Behrami was both a blessing and a challenge”—“It’s an ending that suits Lara Gut-Behrami quite well. An uncompromising conclusion—but one that’s also unconventional in its form.”

«For Swiss skiing, Lara Gut-Behrami was both a blessing and a challenge» Tagesanzeiger

SRF: “Gut-Behrami and Her Complicated but Successful Journey” – “Lara Gut-Behrami left her mark on Swiss skiing and was an exceptional athlete who forged her own path. Following the Ticino native’s announcement of her retirement, we look back on an unprecedented career.”

Blick: “Lara Gut-Behrami Retires: Switzerland Loses a Legend” – “Now Lara Gut-Behrami has retired. One of the greatest female skiers in Swiss history—and one of the best of all time. Olympic champion, world champion, overall World Cup winner. She won it all, some titles multiple times. Switzerland has lost an exceptional athlete. She cannot be replaced.”

«As a journalist, you had to learn which questions it was best not to ask Lara Gut-Behrami in an interview» skinews.ch

Skinews.ch: “As a journalist, you had to learn which questions it was best not to ask Lara Gut-Behrami in an interview if you wanted a sensible answer.”

Watson: “Lara Gut-Behrami’s magnificent career deserved a different ending”—“Lara Gut-Behrami preferred to live in the present and do what she’d always loved most: skiing fast. She did it for herself. Not for federation officials, not for reporters, not for Switzerland. She didn’t compromise; she followed the path she believed was right.”

International

Sportschau: “Ski Star Lara Gut-Behrami Calls It Quits” – “Her skiing career was like a dream—until this past nightmare of a season. Now Swiss Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami is retiring.”

Chiemgau24: “In the Middle of Summer—Superstar Announces Retirement” – “With the World Championships in Crans-Montana, her home turf, on the horizon, Gut-Behrami had planned to tackle the upcoming season one last time. Surprisingly, the 2022 Olympic Super-G champion has changed her mind, even though her injury appears to have fully healed.”

«In a tribute to a former HSV pro: Ski legend announces retirement» Mopo

Eurosport: “Swiss Olympic Champion Puts an End to Speculation About a Possible Comeback”

Mopo: “With a Declaration of Love to a Former HSV Pro: Ski Legend Announces Retirement”

Snowsportsnews: “Lara Gut-Behrami Retires—and This Time, It’s for Good.” – “No matter how her career ended, Lara Gut-Behrami is bidding farewell as one of the most well-rounded ski racers of her generation.”

Sport1: “Ski Giant Takes a Break.”

NBC Sports: “Lara Gut-Behrami is sticking to her plan to retire rather than returning to the sport after her injury.”

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