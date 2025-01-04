Lara Gut-Behrami is looking forward to a jam-packed January. sda

Lara Gut-Behrami is the favorite for the trophy at the Sports Awards. She is foregoing a trip to Zurich for the 74th awards ceremony. She is focusing on relaxing at her home in Udine.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you On January 5, the Swiss Sportswoman of the Year will be crowned at the Sports Awards. Lara Gut-Behrami is the top favorite.

As with her awards in 2016 and 2023, Gut-Behrami will not be there this year.

Swiss-Ski Co-CEO Diego Züger explains Gut-Behrami's decision to "Blick". The overall World Cup winner is facing a tough race program and wants to recharge her batteries at home. Show more

Lara Gut-Behrami finishes sixth in the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora. The overall World Cup winner is the favorite at the Sports Awards on Sunday. However, according toBlick, Gut-Behrami will not be attending the awards ceremony. She will be at her home in Udine, which is around an hour and a half away from Kranjska Gora by car.

The reason: Gut-Behrami is facing a mammoth program and wants to "recharge her batteries" at home, says Swiss-Ski Co-CEO Diego Züger to the newspaper. Three speed weekends in a row are on the agenda for the Ticino native, followed by the World Championships in Saalbach in February.

"As delighted as we are about Lara's renewed nomination and as much as we value the Sports Awards as a great platform for our stars and snow sports, we also understand Lara's decision," says Züger.

Five competitors

Gut-Behrami has previously been named Swiss Sportswoman of the Year twice - in 2016 and 2023. At the 74th edition of the Sports Awards at the SRF studio in Leutschenbach, she could receive the award for the third time from afar.

A total of six Swiss women are up for selection: Julie Derron (triathlon), Mathilde Gremaud (freestyle skiing), Mujinga Kambundji (athletics), Chiara Leone (shooting) and Angelica Moser (pole vault). The Sports Awards will begin on January 5 at 8.05 pm.