There had long been speculation about whether Lara Gut-Behrami might extend her career by another year. Now, however, the 35-year-old has decided to retire effective immediately.

The most successful Swiss skier in history is retiring. Lara Gut-Behrami is ending her career effective immediately. Until today, there had been speculation as to whether the 35-year-old might extend her career by one more year following her serious training crash in Copper Mountain in November 2025. But now it’s certain: Lara Gut-Behrami will not continue her career.

The Ticino native, the most successful Swiss skier in history, is retiring. Gut-Behrami made her World Cup debut in St. Moritz in December 2007 and competed in a total of 400 World Cup races—winning 48 of them. Gut-Behrami also won the overall World Cup title twice, is an Olympic champion, and a two-time world champion.

Gut-Behrami's retirement has now also been confirmed by her sponsors, KA-EX and Rolex.