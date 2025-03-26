At the season finale in Sun Valley, Idaho, Lara Gut-Behrami presents herself in absolute top form and achieves something historic. When asked about it, she beams all over her face.

Patrick Lämmle

At the season finale, Lara Gut-Behrami also wins the giant slalom after the super-G.

It is Gut-Behrami's 100th podium finish in the World Cup. Only five women and three men have achieved this before her.

But the 33-year-old from Ticino has also achieved something that no other woman on the ski circuit has managed before her: she now has at least ten victories in three different disciplines.

When asked about her record, she beams: "Yes, it's amazing. I never thought I would have a career like this." Show more

In the super-G, Lara Gut-Behrami doesn't give the competition the slightest chance, securing victory and the small crystal globe. Experts are thrilled, her run is celebrated as one of the best in the history of skiing.

Two days later, Gut-Behrami doubles up in the giant slalom. The 33-year-old was already leading at the halfway point and ultimately crossed the finish line 14 hundredths ahead. Federica Brignone came second, winning the small crystal globe in the giant slalom for the second time in her career.

It is Gut-Behrami's 100th podium finish in the World Cup. Only five women and three men have achieved this before her (see list below). As if that wasn't history-making enough, Lara Gut-Behrami has also achieved something that no woman before her has ever done: she is the first female skier to win at least ten races in each of three disciplines. Only two men have achieved this before her: Hermann Maier and Pirmin Zurbriggen. Gut-Behrami now has a total of 48 victories to her name.

When asked about her record, Gut-Behrami says in the SRF interview with a broad smile on her face: "Yes, it's amazing. I never thought I would have a career like this. As a child, I would never have thought that I would even become a ski racer." When she looks at sports images, she feels certain emotions and that is inspiring and motivating. "I'm proud that I can be part of this story."

