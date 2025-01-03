Lara Gut-Behrami is aiming for a new record in Kranjska Gora. KEYSTONE

If Lara Gut-Behrami wins another giant slalom, she will be the first woman with at least ten World Cup victories in three disciplines. Two men have achieved this feat so far.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you No woman has ever won ten World Cup races in three different disciplines in alpine ski racing.

Lara Gut-Behrami is one victory short of this historic mark. She currently has 22 victories in the super-G, 13 in the downhill and 9 in the giant slalom. The Ticino native will have the opportunity to set a new record on Saturday in Kranjska Gora.

Among the men, Hermann Maier and Pirmin Zurbriggen have so far celebrated at least ten victories in three disciplines. Show more

In Kranjska Gora, Lara Gut-Behrami is aiming for her 10th World Cup victory in the giant slalom. If the Ticino native succeeds, she will break a mark that no female skier has ever cracked before.

With a triumph in Slovenia, Gut-Behrami would be the first skier ever to celebrate at least ten World Cup victories in three disciplines. She currently has 22 victories in the super-G, 13 in the downhill and 9 in the giant slalom.

Even 99-time World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin has not (yet) achieved this feat. 62 victories in the slalom, 22 victories in the giant slalom, 5 victories in the super-G, 4 victories in the downhill and 1 victory in the combined are among the US American's victory statistics. Even former top skiers such as Vreni Schneider and Annemarie Moser-Pröll were unable to reach this mark.

Zurbriggen and Maier cracked the mark

Among the men, two athletes have so far achieved at least ten victories in three disciplines: Pirmin Zurbriggen (10x downhill, 10x super-G, 11x combined) and Hermann Maier (15x downhill, 24x super-G, 14x giant slalom).

For comparison: the current World Cup dominator Marco Odermatt has 25 victories in the giant slalom, 13 in the super-G and 3 in the downhill.

On Saturday morning, Gut-Behrami will enter the action with bib number 5. The first run of the giant slalom starts at 09.30 am, blue Sport is tickering live.