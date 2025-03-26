Lara Gut-Behrami appeared this season without a logo above her forehead. KEYSTONE

Lara Gut-Behrami raced without a head sponsor in the 2024/25 season. According to Blick, the Ticino native is likely to have foregone several hundred thousand francs.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Gut-Behrami raced the entire World Cup season without a head sponsor.

According to Blick, the skier from Ticino thus forfeited income of around half a million francs.

That would probably have been more money than the 33-year-old earned in prize money this winter (356,000 francs). Show more

It was the big story before the start of the World Cup season in the fall: Lara Gut-Behrami and chocolate manufacturer Camille Bloch (Ragusa) are ending their long-standing partnership. For around 12 years, the Ticino native was the best-known advertising face of the chocolate brand.

Gut-Behrami advertised the Ragusa chocolate bar on her head. Whether on her helmet, on a silver cap, which she decorated with felt-tip crosses during victories, or on headbands: Gut-Behrami and Ragusa simply belonged together.

For unknown reasons, the 33-year-old then decided against a new sponsor and rode the entire season without a logo on her forehead. As reported by "Blick", the now 100-times World Cup podium skier forfeited several hundred thousand francs.

According to the newspaper, Gut-Behrami is said to have raked in a mid-six-figure sum for her partnership with Camille Bloch over 12 years. This is likely to have been around 400,000 - 500,000 francs per season.

However, the skier from Ticino does not need to worry about this financially. According to the FIS, Gut-Behrami collected a total of 356,190 francs in prize money this season. She scooped over a quarter of this (94,000 francs) in her last two races at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley.

