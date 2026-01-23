As one of the most successful female ski racers, Lara Gut-Behrami has, of course, written many chapters of her own. A fast-forward look at the Ticino native’s long and illustrious career.

The World Cup Debut

Lara Gut made her World Cup debut on December 28, 2007. At 16 years and 8 months old, she was the youngest competitor in the giant slalom in Lienz, East Tyrol. Starting with bib number 60, she finished in 43rd place. She missed qualifying for the second run by 46 hundredths of a second.

The first podium finish

Just 36 days after making her debut at the top level, Lara Gut caused a sensation for the first time—in more ways than one. In early February 2008, in her very first World Cup downhill race in St. Moritz, she spectacularly secured third place with bib number 32. Her fall toward the end of the run—in which she lost a ski and then slid the final 50 meters down the slope across the finish line—provided images that will be remembered for years to come.

Unforgettable: Lara crosses the finish line in St. Moritz and, with her face covered in snow, realizes just how fast she actually was. KEYSTONE

The First World Cup Victory

St. Moritz was also the site of Lara Gut’s first World Cup victory. Ten and a half months after her breakthrough in the downhill, on December 20, 2008, she won the Super-G in the Engadin by a commanding margin. She finished 63 hundredths of a second ahead of her teammate Fabienne Suter, who took second place.

Young Lara at the very top. KEYSTONE

The First World Championship Medals

Lara Gut made an immediate impact even in her first appearances at a major event. At the 2009 World Championships in Val d'Isère, she took home the silver medal after the super combined and the downhill.

Lara is beaming just as much as Carlo Janka and Didier Cuche. KEYSTONE

The First Setback

While preparing for the 2009–10 winter season, Lara Gut experienced the dark side of competitive skiing for the first time. In late September, she suffered a serious fall during giant slalom training in Saas-Fee after making a mistake on the inside ski, resulting in a dislocation of her right hip. Following the necessary surgery, she was sidelined for the entire season and missed the opportunity to compete in the Vancouver Olympics.

Even on crutches, she never loses her smile. KEYSTONE

His first victories in downhill and giant slalom

It’s likely due in part to her serious hip injury and the long forced break that Lara Gut has had to wait a bit longer than usual for her first World Cup victories in the downhill and giant slalom. She claimed her first downhill victory on December 14, 2012, in Val d’Isère, and her first giant slalom victory on October 26, 2013, at the traditional prologue on the Rettenbach Glacier above Sölden.

December 2012: Lara accepts congratulations: She’s finally secured her first victory in the downhill. KEYSTONE

Tears Despite the Olympic Bronze Medal

Four years after missing out on the highlight of the season in Vancouver, Lara Gut finally won her first Olympic medal at the Sochi Games. She wins bronze in the downhill—and then reacts in a way that draws a lot of criticism. Instead of showing joy, she weeps bitter tears over the gold she missed. She missed her target by one-tenth of a second. The Olympic gold medals were shared by Gut’s teammate Dominique Gisin and Slovenia’s Tina Maze. At the end of the World Cup season, Lara Gut could at least take comfort in winning the small crystal globe in the super-G for the first time.

"Just" a bronze medal in the Olympic downhill: A disappointment for Lara. Associated Press

The First Large Crystal Ball

Two years after winning her first small crystal globe, Lara Gut will receive the large glass trophy for the first time in 2016. Twenty-one years after Vreni Schneider’s third victory, Switzerland once again has the overall World Cup champion.

In March 2016, winning the jackpot became a reality. Associated Press

The First Serious Injury

With the 2017 World Championships in St. Moritz on the horizon, everything seemed to be falling into place for Lara Gut. She arrived in the Engadin in top form, and expectations were correspondingly high. She was tipped to have as many as four chances to win a medal. But things turned out differently. During the warm-up for the combined slalom, the skier from Ticino suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and a meniscus injury.

After a fall during the warm-up, Lara has to be airlifted out by helicopter. SRF

The Promise Fulfilled

"I want to come back stronger," says Lara Gut, looking back on the fateful incident in St. Moritz. And she’s keeping her word. Since her return to the World Cup, she has won more races than she did before her knee injury. She has claimed 25 of her 48 victories since her long hiatus.

It doesn't take long for Lara to return to the spotlight after her serious injury. KEYSTONE

The Wedding

A year and a half after her bitter defeat in St. Moritz, Lara Gut is on cloud nine in her personal life. In July 2018, she married Valon Behrami and has since gone by the name Lara Gut-Behrami. She had only announced her relationship with the former soccer player and Swiss international that past March.

The dream couple of Swiss sports: former national team player Valon Behrami and Lara Gut-Behrami. KEYSTONE

The First Gold Medals

After a long wait, she’s finally finding success at major events as well. At the 2021 World Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Lara Gut-Behrami was the standout performer of the competition, winning the Super-G and the giant slalom (and finishing third in the downhill). A year later, she also claimed her long-awaited gold medal at the Olympics. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, she won the Super-G title.

The Redemption: At the 2022 Olympics, he finally wins the gold medal in the Super-G. Associated Press

The Second Large Crystal Ball

In the winter of 2023/24, Lara Gut-Behrami significantly expanded her collection of crystal trophies. Not only did she win the overall World Cup for the second time, but she also claimed the giant slalom and super-G titles. In the Super-G, she finished first for the sixth time in a single World Cup season. With this half-dozen victories, she becomes the number one in this discipline, including the men.

In 2024, Lara will receive her second big crystal ball. APA/APA

The Second Cruciate Ligament Tear

Last November, Lara Gut-Behrami crashed during Super-G training in Copper Mountain, Colorado, and suffered her second cruciate ligament tear in her left knee. The season, which she had declared her farewell tour, has come to an end at the very earliest stage. Her chance to compete for Olympic honors once again in Cortina d'Ampezzo is gone.

On October 25, 2025, Lara Gut-Behrami celebrates her third-place finish in the giant slalom in Sölden. At the time, she has no idea that this will be her last World Cup race. KEYSTONE

The Resignation

Gut-Behrami is taking her time deciding what to do about her career. On August 5, a good eight months after her fateful fall at Copper Mountain, she announces her retirement from competitive sports.