First public appearance since her knee injury: Lara Gut-Behrami appears at the premiere of her short film in Zurich - and talks about her possible career end.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Gut-Behrami appears in public for the first time since her serious knee injury at the premiere of the short film "Semplicemente Lara."

The 35-year-old originally planned to retire after the Olympic season, but the injury prevented her from having a farewell season. She has left it open as to whether she has already raced her last race.

Gut-Behrami emphasizes the formative influence of her parents, who taught her discipline and courage, as well as the importance of enjoying skiing. Show more

She is back. Not on the World Cup slopes of this world, but at least back in the public eye. For the first time since her serious knee injury, Lara Gut-Behrami is appearing in public again. On the occasion of the premiere of the short film "Semplicemente Lara", the leading actress is a guest at the blue Cinema Abaton.

Gut-Behrami smiles for the cameras, shakes hands and greets familiar faces. But she still doesn't want to talk to the media until the summer. Not speaking is also the motto of the short film presented. It shows Gut-Behrami in previously unpublished footage from her childhood with her mother Gabriella, father Pauli and brother Ian.

However, there is no commentary on the footage. It is more of an art product than a documentary in which you really learn more about the 35-year-old. The film was made as a tribute to Gut-Behrami, in collaboration with the nutritional supplement KA-EX, for which Gut-Behrami is not only the advertising face but also an investor.

When the film celebrated its premiere at the blue Cinema Abaton, Gut-Behrami broke her silence on stage: "The idea of the film was to accompany my last race. I often asked myself what my last race would look like." Gut-Behrami had planned to retire after this Olympic season.

Instead of a farewell season, she suffered a serious injury after the season opener in Sölden (3rd place), which put her out of action for the whole winter. However, Gut-Behrami is not yet able to answer the question that has been on the minds of the Swiss skiing community as to whether she will retire or not: "I really don't know yet whether I've already done my last race or not."

Lara Gut-Behrami on the occasion of her short film "Semplicemente Lara" at the blue Cinema Abaton. bild: blue

Gut-Behrami on her parents: "It's nice when we live - and don't just survive"

In addition to the film, Gut-Behrami also talks about how important her parents were to her as a child: "My parents never said: You can't do that - on the contrary. I didn't grow up with a sense of limits, but with possibilities."

It was also courageous of her parents to set up a private team for her when she was only 17 years old: "They didn't know whether I would ever achieve anything, so it was a difficult step financially. We are not millionaires, but a normal family." It was therefore nice that her parents dared to do it: "We only live once. It's nice to live - and not just survive."

She also learned to be disciplined from her parents at an early age. "I wasn't given much, you achieve something if you do something for it." That was already the case at school: "You don't get an F from sitting on a chair." It's similar in sport; to win, you have to go to the starting line. An idea alone is not enough, you have to do something about it every day: "Nowadays, it's too easy to lose courage or hope."

Accordingly, she has always been impressed by people who wanted to achieve something and were not like everyone else. She has always been inspired by such people. Her parents are an example of this.

Why Gut-Behrami suddenly hated flowers

They were also particularly important in phases when skiing was no longer a hobby, but a job that was becoming a burden. At some point, thanks to those around her, the focus was back on having fun: "It wasn't just pressure and stress like before, I was having fun again."

The film shows exactly what she has always tried to express: "I love ski racing, but more importantly: I've loved skiing since I was a child. It's not just about racing. At some point I won't be a skier anymore, but I hope I can still ski when I'm 90."

Gut-Behrami then tells a telling anecdote when she is presented with flowers after the event: "I loved flowers as a child, but during my career I started to hate them." She always received flowers on the podium. But for her, that had a lot of negative connotations: "The flowers weren't for me as a person, but for my performance. Receiving flowers no longer meant anything to me." It was only through her husband, former footballer Valon Behrami, that she felt like a woman again - a human being. That's why the joy of receiving flowers is now in the foreground again.

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