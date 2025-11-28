Lara Gut-Behrami has torn the cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the rest of the season, which should have been her last. What does the 34-year-old say at her first public appearance after the diagnosis?
Lara Gut-Behrami speaks publicly for the first time about her days following her devastating training accident at a sponsor event. When she is connected online, she has a broad smile on her face, which doesn't really match her sporting situation. But she says: "It could always be worse."
A question that many people have been asking themselves in recent days: Why did it take so long to get the diagnosis? Gut-Behrami explains that there was an incident last year in which she had to have an MRI of her left knee. "A doctor diagnosed a cruciate ligament rupture, but it wasn't one."
She therefore wanted to be examined by specialists she knew in Switzerland. "So there was hope that the all-clear would be given after a week." As we know, there wasn't.
Was that the end of her career? "When I'm fit again and can ride curves, then I'll know what to do next. I certainly want to ski for the rest of my life. I won't know whether I can still race until next year." So ski fans can hope that Gut-Behrami will return one more time.
Gut-Behrami thanks everyone for their support
"I want to thank everyone. The rescue workers on the slopes, the coaches, the team, my sponsors, my family. During my career, I often had the feeling that I was alone. But one thing I'm sure of now is that I'm not alone." Thanks also go to the fans.
Words in Italian and French follow
Lara Gut-Behrami also provides information in Italian and French. She more or less repeats what she has already said.
She had imagined the winter differently ...
"Yes of course, I was looking forward to it. I love skiing, but health comes first. My focus is on health. When I'm fit again and can ski turns, then I'll know what to do next. I certainly want to ski for the rest of my life. I won't know whether I can still race until next year."
Why it took so long for the diagnosis
"I was on the other side of the world. It was important for me to be patient, I had a concussion. We wanted to wait 24 hours before I could fly back. I flew home on Sunday. And last year an incident happened. I hadn't fallen, but I had to have an MRI of my left knee. And the results were not so clear. A doctor diagnosed a cruciate ligament rupture, but it wasn't one. So I was hoping that the all-clear would be given after a week. I wanted to see specialists I know in Switzerland and that's why it took so long.
Here we go
"It's certainly a special day for me. As an investor, it's a great day because it's incredible what's happening. I've only been involved for a few months. That's why I'm proud to be part of it. From a sporting point of view, it's not the best day of my career, but it can always be worse."
Here comes Gut-Behrami, at least almost
The link to Gut-Behrami is not working, there are technical problems. But the interview should take place soon.
First it's about the deal
First it's about business. "We step on the gas, they step on the gas," says former cycling star Fabio Cancellara. So ski fans will have to be patient until Gut-Behrami's appearance. As we're not running a commercial here, we won't go into any more detail here and will get back to you with Gut-Behrami's statements.
The event begins at 12 noon
The event will begin shortly. It is not known in advance exactly when Lara Gut-Behrami will appear.
Lara Gut-Behrami's first public appearance
On Friday lunchtime, Gut-Behrami will speak publicly for the first time about her serious training accident. She is doing so at a press conference regarding the investment of a Spanish beverage group in KA-EX, the Swiss manufacturer of functional beverages. Gut-Behrami is an investor, strategic advisor and brand ambassador at KA-EX. She will be connected via live call.
Will Gut-Behrami continue after all?
Gut-Behrami announced some time ago that she would end her career after the 2025/26 season. Now she is leaving her sporting future open. In the report from Swiss Ski, the Ticino native is quoted as follows: "My goal is to fully recover from this injury and get back to full performance. Only then will I know what the future holds for me."
End of the season and knee surgery
Lara Gut-Behrami will not be able to compete in any more races this winter. This was announced by Swiss-Ski on Thursday. The 34-year-old, who has to undergo knee surgery next week, will therefore also miss the Winter Games in Italy.
Lara Gut-Behrami has seriously injured her knee
A whole week passes before there is any certainty about the extent of Lara Gut-Behrami's knee injury. After extensive examinations, it is clear that she has suffered a torn cruciate ligament, a torn medial collateral ligament and a torn meniscus in her left knee
Lara Gut-Behrami ahead of the season