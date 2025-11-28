Lara Gut-Behrami has torn the cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the rest of the season, which should have been her last. What does the 34-year-old say at her first public appearance after the diagnosis?

Patrick Lämmle

Lara Gut-Behrami speaks publicly for the first time about her days following her devastating training accident at a sponsor event. When she is connected online, she has a broad smile on her face, which doesn't really match her sporting situation. But she says: "It could always be worse."

A question that many people have been asking themselves in recent days: Why did it take so long to get the diagnosis? Gut-Behrami explains that there was an incident last year in which she had to have an MRI of her left knee. "A doctor diagnosed a cruciate ligament rupture, but it wasn't one."

She therefore wanted to be examined by specialists she knew in Switzerland. "So there was hope that the all-clear would be given after a week." As we know, there wasn't.

Was that the end of her career? "When I'm fit again and can ride curves, then I'll know what to do next. I certainly want to ski for the rest of my life. I won't know whether I can still race until next year." So ski fans can hope that Gut-Behrami will return one more time.