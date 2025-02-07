The Swiss women around Lara Gut-Behrami are not among the front runners in the final training. KEYSTONE

The Swiss women are not at the front in the final training for the World Championship downhill. The cards will only be revealed on Saturday.

Sandro Zappella

After Thursday's disappointing first World Championship appearance in the Super-G, the Swiss women took it easy in the third downhill training session. Lara Gut-Behrami was the best of the quartet in 7th place. The 33-year-old from Ticino lost 1.13 seconds to the fastest in training, Ester Ledecka from the Czech Republic.

Like Gut-Behrami, Corinne Suter (12th) also built in a margin. Malorie Blanc improved noticeably compared to the second training run and finished directly ahead of Suter. Priska Ming-Nufer lost only slightly more time and finished in 14th place.

Mirjam Puchner and Emma Aicher have moved into position. The Austrian, who set a clear best time in the second training run, slowed down after the finish jump, as did the young German, who lined up even earlier. They finished second and third, 0.22 and 0.43 seconds behind respectively.

With the exception of Federica Brignone, the podium racers from Thursday saved energy. The Italian lost just under half a second to the fastest in training. The newly crowned super-G world champion Stephanie Venier used the third practice run as a faster inspection and missed a gate before the finish.

Sofia Goggia, one of the favorites for the World Championship title, fell after a jump in the lower part of the course. However, she then skied to the finish on her own and without treatment.

The results of the 3rd training run 1. Ester Ledecka (CZE) 1:42.44

2nd Mirjam Puchner (AUT) + 0.22

3rd Emma Aicher (GER) + 0.43

The Swiss women

7th Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) + 1.13

11th Malorie Blanc (SUI) + 1.49

12th Corinne Suter (SUI) + 1.55

14th Priska Ming-Nufer (SUI) + 1.72 Show more

#30 Valerie Grenier The Canadian makes a mistake and ends up off the track.

#29 Lindsey Vonn Yesterday she got her shoulder stuck on a gate, today she's back at the start. But the American clearly loses over two seconds.

#28 Elvedina Muzaferija The Bosnian is at the very back of the rankings.

#27 Emma Aicher The German has an incredible basic speed and in today's training she was in the lead until shortly before the end. Then she straightens up and is still only 0.43 seconds behind at the finish. Watch out, Aicher could well spring a surprise tomorrow.

#25 Romane Miradoli Miradoli loses 2.74 and is therefore only in 21st place.

#24 Marte Monsen The Norwegian has no chance. 1.95 seconds behind.

#23 Priska Ming-Nufer The fourth and final Swiss skier also loses over a second. For Ming-Nufer it is even 1.72 seconds and thus 13th place.

#22 Breezy Johnson Johnson placed second in the first two training runs and the American was also fast today. She takes her speed out at the bottom but still manages 5th place. She is definitely in with a chance of a medal tomorrow.

#21 Malorie Blanc The young Swiss skier also put in a very impressive performance today. 9th place, less than 1.5 seconds behind. That's very solid for the 21-year-old.

#20 Jacqueline Wiles 1.47 seconds behind for the American.

#19 Michelle Gisin The Swiss racer lost the internal qualifier against Priska Ming-Nufer and will not be allowed to start tomorrow. She will therefore also miss training today.

#18 Kira Weidle-Winkelmann Despite a big mistake, Kira Weidle-Winkelmann finishes in sixth place. It was a good run over long stretches.

#17 Lauren Macuga The bronze medal winner from yesterday loses almost 2.5 seconds. She definitely still has a lot of room for improvement for tomorrow's downhill.

#16 Ariane Raedler No chance for the Austrian to keep up with the top times. 12th place, over 2 seconds behind.

#15 Sofia Goggia The Italian narrowly missed out on a medal yesterday. She is one of the top favorites in the downhill. Today in training she is half a second behind, but then she crashes. But Goggia immediately raises her hand, it seems as if she has escaped without injury.

#14 Lara Gut-Behrami The Swiss was obviously not satisfied with 8th place in yesterday's super-G. Today's training didn't really go according to plan either. Of course, it's difficult to judge how much Gut-Behrami tested her line and equipment today. She loses over a second.

#13 Federica Brignone The Italian took the silver medal yesterday. She was just a tenth of a second short of Venier's gold. Today, Brignone is taking it seriously and is classified in 3rd place.

#12 Cornelia Hütter The Austrian obviously didn't have the fastest material today. She is 2.09 seconds behind.

#11 Laura Pirovano The Italian is not coping well with the course. She also loses over 2 seconds today.

#10 Corinne Suter The Swiss skier keeps up well for a long time, but then loses a lot of time in the lower section. At the finish the gap is 1.55 seconds.

#9 Mirjam Puchner Strong run from the Austrian. She only loses 0.22 seconds to Ledecka.

#8 Kajsa Vickhoff Lie The Norwegian took bronze yesterday. And of course she lacks the excitement and energy today.

#7 Stephanie Venier It's the turn of yesterday's big winner. The gold medal winner in the super-G is taking it easy today. After the middle of the race, she skis down in an upright position. It's understandable that she's conserving her energy.

#6 Ilka Stuhec The Slovenian shows a good run. It's not quite enough to match Ledecka's time, but with a half-second gap it's intermediate 2nd place.

#5 Laura Gauche The Frenchwoman is 1.28 seconds behind in 2nd place.

#4 Esther Ledecka The Czech sets an incredible mark and takes another 1.70 seconds off Nicol Delago. Wow, Ledecka will be a hot ticket for tomorrow's downhill.

#3 Nicol Delago It's a course for Nicol Delago here in Saalbach. The Italian skied to third place in the second training run and today she has also set the fastest time so far.

#2 Elena Curtoni The Italian is practically as fast as the Austrian who started in front of her. In the end Curtoni is 0.16 seconds behind.

#1 Christian Ager 1:45.08 is the first time set in today's training.

# before the race The results of the second training session 1st Mirjam Puchner (AUT)

2nd Breezy Johnson (USA)

3rd Nicol Delago (ITA)

...

4th Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI)

5th Corinne Suter (SUI)

9th Priska Ming-Nufer (SUI)

27th Michelle Gisin (SUI)

32nd Malorie Blanc (SUI)

# before the race The results of the first training run 1. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI)

2. Breezy Johnson (USA)

3. Federica Brignone (ITA)

...

8. Priska Ming-Nufer (SUI)

15. Malorie Blanc (SUI)

16. Corinne Suter (SUI)

17. Michelle Gisin

# before the race 3rd women's downhill training This Friday sees the third and final downhill training session for Saturday's women's World Championship downhill. Lara Gut-Behrami, Corinne Suter, Priska Ming-Nufer and Malorie Blanc will be fighting for a medal for Switzerland. Will they gain some confidence today? Training starts at 09:30, here is the live ticker. 3/4 der Speed-Aufgebote des #swissskiteam stehen fest 🇨🇭🔝 #hoppschwiiz!



Das Abfahrts-Aufgebot der Männer folgt morgen Donnerstag nach dem zweiten Training. 🎿#saalbach2025 #aufgebot #speed #superg #downhill pic.twitter.com/cOHWGJjXYs — SwissSkiTeam (@swissskiteam) February 5, 2025 Show more

