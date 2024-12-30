Urs Lehmann takes a critical look at the execution of the Bormio races in December. Keystone

There were several serious crashes during the speed races in Bormio. Swiss-Ski President Urs Lehmann is in favor of postponing the races until February or March.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you "It is unacceptable that there should be so many injuries at one event," Urs Lehmann told Blick after the Bormio weekend.

For Lehmann, December is the wrong month to hold the speed races in Bormio. February or March would be more suitable.

Sprint World Cup downhill races under floodlights are currently being discussed in Saalbach. This idea appeals to Lehmann. However, any implementation is likely to take some time. Show more

After the race weekend in Bormio, Swiss Ski President Urs Lehmann speaks plainly in the "Blick": "We can't go on like this in our sport. It is unacceptable that there are so many injuries at one event."

There were numerous crashes during the speed races in Bormio. Cyprien Sarrazin, Josua Mettler, Pietro Zazzi and Lars Rösti crashed on the downhill slope. Only the latter escaped injury. "Thank you guardian angels for letting me escape unscathed," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram. Gino Caviezel had a serious fall on the super-G course.

For Lehmann, meanwhile, one thing is clear: Bormio is the wrong venue for speed races in December. The races on the Stelvio should be scheduled for the last third of the season. Both the snow and light conditions are "much more pleasant" in February or March.

Sprint World Cup downhill under floodlights?

But which venue should fill the resulting hole in the race calendar? "The World Cup venue Saalbach-Hinterglemm is thinking about holding a sprint World Cup downhill in the evening under floodlights in the future. I think that's a great idea."

However, it will take "a little longer" before these floodlit races can be held, says former downhill pro Bartl Gensbichler. He has already played a key role in ensuring that the 2025 World Championships take place in Saalbach.