Giant slalom hopeful Lenz Hächler has a clear goal for the home races in Adelboden and explains at a media round why he can't do much with comparisons to dominator Marco Odermatt.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, the giant slalom cracks will compete in the classic on the Chuenisbärgli. Lenz Hächler will be at the start, competing in front of his home crowd for the second time after last year's premiere.

The 22-year-old's goal is clear: he wants to finish in the World Cup points for the second time in his career. "It's a cool opportunity here," says Hächler.

The Zug native also talks about the comparisons between himself and team-mate Marco Odermatt and makes it clear: "He was already better than me at my age. That's why a comparison makes no sense for me." Show more

Thanks to his victory in the giant slalom classification in the European Cup last season, Lenz Hächler has had a permanent starting place in the World Cup since this winter. However, the big successes at the highest level have yet to materialize.

In five giant slaloms this season, Hächler only made it into the World Cup points in Beaver Creek (19th place at the end). In Sölden and Copper Mountain, the 22-year-old was eliminated, and in Val d'Isère and Alta Badia, Hächler failed to qualify for the second run. But the man from Zug is not letting this put him off his stride.

"With a high start number, you have to take risks to qualify for the second run. A result alone doesn't get you anywhere. It's certainly difficult to get into the top 30 because a certain level of consistency is also required," says Hächler ahead of his home race in Adelboden. "But I am and was aware of that. I'm trying to take on this challenge."

"Odermatt was already better at my age"

The goal for the appearance at Chuenisbärgli, where he did not make it to the finish line at his premiere last year, is therefore obvious. "It's a cool opportunity here. My goal is to make it to the second run and score my second World Cup points," says Hächler, adding: "I want to go into this race feeling liberated, try to attack and take out the sections where it's important to take risks and ski smart. I'm confident that with a good plan and good execution, things will go well."

Hächler wants to take it step by step - and is not imagining anything, even with the advance praise he has received. When asked about being called the "next Odermatt" in the media, he clarifies: "Generally speaking, it's stupid or impossible to compare yourself with Marco. He was already better than me at my age. That's why a comparison makes no sense for me. I have the feeling that I was able to handle these articles well."

