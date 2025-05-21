Lenz Hächler also wants to prove his class in the World Cup. KEYSTONE

Lenz Hächler, newly crowned Young Sportsman of the Year, wants to invest his prize money in an environmentally friendly car. The talented skier from Zug is delighted to now be part of the World Cup team with Odermatt & Co. But he will not be competing in the slalom - despite winning gold in the junior world championships.

Mattéo Mayasi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lenz Hächler from Oberwil ZG was voted junior athlete of the year and is about to make his World Cup debut in the giant slalom. Last season, the 22-year-old won the overall World Cup in the European Cup.

Despite winning slalom gold at the Junior World Championships, he will be concentrating on the giant slalom and speed disciplines in future - for health reasons.

Hächler plans to use the prize money of CHF 12,000 to buy an electric car, although he has been a staunch public transport user to date. Show more

The 22-year-old ski racer Lenz Hächler from Oberwil in the canton of Zug has had a successful spring: at the Sporthilfe Gala in Horgen, he was voted Young Sportsman of the Year.

As overall winner of the European Cup, he has secured himself a permanent starting place in the giant slalom World Cup. His new teammates in his training group are Marco Odermatt, Justin Murisier, Thomas Tumler and Gino Caviezel.

A milestone for Hächler: "That's very cool. I don't know them all that well yet, but I hear they get on very well off the piste too," he tells Blick.

Public transport was good, but now he has to take to the road

At the gala, Hächler received prize money of 12,000 francs. He will invest the money in an electric or hybrid car: "I really enjoy using public transport. But sometimes a car would be helpful to save energy." He traveled to the Young Talent Gala on Lake Zurich by train and bus.

He wants to step on the gas on the slopes. However, the all-rounder, who won gold in the slalom at the 2024 Junior World Championships, will refrain from this discipline in future: "I had health problems with my shin, and they were most intense in the slalom. That's why I'm now fully concentrating on giant slalom and the speed disciplines."

