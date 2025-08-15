Talented skier Lenz Hächler injured his foot during the training camp in Zermatt and will miss the training camp in South America. He had only just recovered from a mountain bike crash.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you As reported by "Swiss Ski", Lenz Hächler has injured his right foot at the training camp in Zermatt and will miss the training camp in South America.

According to "Blick", the 22-year-old injured himself while playing spikeball.

The start of the season at the end of October should not be in danger. Hächler now has a fixed World Cup starting place. Show more

"Step by step, I've returned to everyday training. I've been training at full throttle again for several weeks. I'm very happy with how things have gone," Lenz Hächler recently gave blue Sport an update following his mountain bike crash at the end of May.

He no longer remembers the crash, but is now feeling well again. "The concussion and the ribs have healed really well. I never had any symptoms in my head. I was on the up from the start."

However, this upward trend has now been halted. As "Swiss Ski" announced on Friday, Hächler has suffered a partial rupture of the outer ligaments of his right ankle. According to "Blick", the 22-year-old injured himself while playing spikeball.

As a result, he will not be able to take part in the upcoming training camp in South America. For the 2024 junior slalom world champion, the start of the season at the end of October should not be in danger, but his preparation has been thwarted for the second time.

This pre-season preparation is the most important in his young career so far. For the first time, he has a fixed World Cup starting place and is part of the giant slalom training group of Marco Odermatt and Co. He will now join this group after a slight delay.

