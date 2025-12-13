At the age of 41, Lindsey Vonn celebrates a historic victory in St. Moritz. She not only makes her coach Aksel Lund Svindal reach for the hip flask, but also inspires the competition.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the age of 41, Lindsey Vonn wins the first speed race of the season in St. Moritz and impresses above all in the turns.

Coach Aksel Lund Svindal praises her preparation and believes she can win all five speed races by Christmas.

Competitors and colleagues such as Malorie Blanc, Jasmine Flury and Sofia Goggia are deeply impressed by Vonn's performance and her exemplary role. Show more

Aksel Lund Svindal can hardly take the smile off his face in the finish area. The Norwegian is himself a five-time world champion, double Olympic champion and two-time overall World Cup winner and has been working as Lindsey Vonn's coach since this winter. Before he comes to the interview, he takes a sip from his hip flask together with a coach. When asked about this, he says: "That's the tradition of René (Meusberger, Vonn's service man). Today, he in particular really deserved it. I had to have a drink with him."

The Norwegian also explains why Vonn, at the age of 41, is still outpacing the competition: "She skis extremely well. She skis certain turns like nobody else. She's often on men's skis and that's precisely because she can handle this pressure so well." Although the course in St. Moritz suits her, Svindal also says of Vonn: "She is very well prepared, she can win all five of the speed races before Christmas. She's already done the first one."

Aksel Lund Svindal and Lindsey Vonn are delighted with the downhill victory. IMAGO/Italy Photo Press

"Vonn has always been and still is my idol"

Vonn not only receives praise and admiration from her coach, but also from her competitors. The best Swiss skier Malorie Blanc (13th place) says of the American dominator: "Unbelievable! I knew she could ski fast. I think it's great that she showed all the doubters. Respect!"

Jasmine Flury, who had an emotional comeback, is also full of praise: "Crazy, we trained with her last week in North America. She doesn't take the 'Chnebel' out of it. It's incredibly cool to watch her. We'll definitely have to take a look at her line." Janine Schmitt, herself in 23rd place, thinks Vonn's performance is nothing but "amazing" and says: "It's crazy what she does. She pulls it off from the very top to the very bottom. I think we can still learn a lot from her."

Get along very well: Sofia Goggia and Lindsey Vonn. IMAGO/Italy Photo Press

Sofia Goggia also has a special relationship with Vonn. The Italian has won the Downhill World Cup four times and says of Vonn: "She is an incredible athlete. She has always been and still is my idol. She has inspired me my whole career. Competing with her is very exciting." She was extremely impressed by today's performance. Goggia did think that Vonn could win, "but not by a second." In general, it's great that Vonn is back and has shown what you can achieve if you believe in yourself: "I'm very happy for her," said Goggia.

Videos from the department