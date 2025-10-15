Lindsey Vonn is attacking once again in the Olympic winter. Picture: Keystone

Lindsey Vonn is fine-tuning her form for the upcoming Olympic winter at the training camp in Chile. However, she will be leaving earlier than originally planned.

Luca Betschart

10 days remain until the women open the new World Cup winter with the giant slalom in Sölden. With the Olympic Games in February, this will bring a very big highlight and probably the last one for Lindsey Vonn. The 40-year-old wants to go all out once again and is even bringing Norwegian skiing legend Aksel Lund Svindal into her team this summer.

At the joint training camp in Chile, everything initially goes perfectly. "It couldn't have been better. I feel healthy, grateful and am looking forward to what's to come," enthuses Vonn on Instagram. However, the preparation in Chile ends a day earlier than planned. The reason: dog Leo.

"Unfortunately I had to go home a day early to see my boy Leo," writes Vonn and explains: "My boy is getting old, but he's still hanging in there. His strength gives me strength."

