Almost six years after her retirement, Lindsey Vonn is returning to the Ski World Cup in St. Moritz. At the age of 40, the American is determined to push the boundaries. The risk comes with the territory.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 82 World Cup victories, two World Championship titles in Val d'Isère (2009) and the Olympic victory in Whistler (2010) are already quite a long way off. But the radiance of the former speed queen with the two fluffy fake fur bobbles on her cap as a trademark has remained. Second-class FIS races have never attracted as much attention as those in Copper Mountain two weeks ago, and the US Ski Association has rarely had to answer as many interview requests as in recent weeks and now ahead of the World Cup races in St. Moritz.

2127 days after retiring, Vonn competed in Copper for the first time again. A week later, she started in Beaver Creek as the lead skier, and now she is about to make a proper comeback in the Super-G in St. Moritz on Saturday (10.30 am) and Sunday (11.00 am).

"Stronger than in my mid-twenties"

Vonn is expected to do a lot, for example to raise the record as the oldest podium racer by six years - perhaps not yet on her return to the Engadin, but later in the season. This is supported by the fact that Vonn would have already made it into the top 10 in the downhill in Beaver Creek if she had been the lead skier. The fact that she only had a partially artificial joint inserted rather than a fully artificial one and that she is now free of her chronic pain is described by specialists as a big difference. "Shortly after the operation, I was able to do things again that I couldn't do before because of the pain," says Vonn.

Vonn's former rival Tina Weirather and Marc Berthod are also impressed by the former record-breaking World Cup winner's turns in their "Podcast on the side of the piste". The performances in Beaver Creek were "extremely strong". Vonn is skiing "really, really well, even better than before she retired in 2019 and more like she was back then, when she drove us crazy with her dominance", says Weirather.

Vonn herself, who finally no longer feels any permanent knee pain since her last operation, is bursting with energy: "When I retired, I just couldn't do it physically anymore. That has changed, my body is mended again. Now I can again, so I want to again. It's wonderful, I feel stronger than I did in my mid and late twenties."

Hirscher's cruciate ligament did not hold

Marcel Hirscher is the second living ski legend to return to the World Cup at the start of the season after several years of retirement. The 35-year-old former slalom and giant slalom dominator learned the pitfalls of the endeavor the painful way after the third race and a 23rd place in Sölden as his best result. Hirscher tore his cruciate ligament in training at the beginning of December. "Maybe I'm finally done with my journey now," he said. It remains to be seen whether the Austrian will attempt another comeback after his first serious injury.

The risk of injury is even greater for Lindsey Vonn. Not only is the American five years older than Hirscher, she is also at home in the speed disciplines, where the risk of injury is much greater. What's more, Vonn rarely takes it easy in her pursuit of hundredths and her body has been significantly more affected than Hirscher's during his first career due to numerous serious injuries.

In contrast to Hirscher, who no longer wanted to put himself through the strain after the 2018/19 season, Vonn was practically forced to retire by her body that winter. She fought her way through her last World Championships more badly than well after a new injury, a torn outer ligament in her particularly battered right knee. "I will be in pain forever. My knees are permanently damaged. I have no cartilage and no menisci left, but nails, screws and metal plates in my body," she said after winning downhill bronze in the last race.

More than just a PR stunt

Almost six years later, the sun is shining again in Lindsey Vonn's world. What is a PR coup for the skiing world is set to become more than that for the American after her failed engagement to former ice hockey pro P.K. Subban. At the age of 40, the former speed queen believes she is capable of more than just racing again, as she emphasizes: "Competing is not my goal. My plan is clearly to get back to where I was before. I know what I can do if my body plays along. And this titanium part in my knee works quite well." There are several world champions and Olympic medal winners over 40, but none of them have tried it in the alpine.

As a ski racer, Vonn is the first to try a partially artificial knee joint. "Some people say I'm crazy," she admits. "But that's not true. I've really thought it through. I'm determined and I'm not afraid to give 110 percent like I used to and do all the extra miles that are necessary for success." It may take a few races to regain confidence, Vonn said. "But I'm getting faster and faster and stronger and stronger. That spurs me on enormously."