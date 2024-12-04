Wherever she appears, Lindsey Vonn is sure to attract attention Keystone

Lindsey Vonn had already announced her comeback. Now it is also clear when and where the US-American will be competing in a ski race again.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former downhill dominator Lindsey Vonn will be competing in an alpine ski race again this weekend after a break of almost six years and with an artificial knee joint.

The 40-year-old American is planning to compete in the downhill and super-G at a lower-level FIS race in Copper Mountain in the state of Colorado next weekend.

Her big goal is to return to the World Cup. One option would be the races in St. Moritz before Christmas. Show more

Former downhill dominator Lindsey Vonn will be competing in an alpine ski race again this weekend after a break of almost six years. The 40-year-old US-American is planning her starts in the downhill and super-G on Saturday and Sunday at a lower-class race of the Fis World Federation in Copper Mountain/Colorado. This was revealed by US head coach Paul Kristofic according to the AP news agency.

The Olympic champion and the American federation had already announced her general comeback in mid-November. now needs good results so that she can take part in World Cup races this season under a new wildcard rule. One option, for example, would be the World Cup races in St. Moritz before Christmas.

Vonn ended her successful career in February 2019, which was also marked by numerous injuries including repeated cruciate ligament ruptures. She only had an artificial knee joint implanted last February.

The goal is the World Cup

Vonn needs good results so that she can take part in World Cup races this season under a new wildcard rule. "My goal is to enjoy this, and hopefully that path will lead me to World Cup races," said Vonn in an interview with the "New York Times". "I wouldn't be back on the US ski team if I didn't have intentions."

With 82 victories, Vonn is the third most successful female World Cup racer in history after her compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin (99) and Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark (86).

