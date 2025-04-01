Lindsey Vonn says goodbye to her dog Lucy. Instagram/lindseyvonn

Lindsey Vonn has said goodbye to her deceased dog Lucy with a touching Instagram post. "She gave me so much light and love," writes the US ski star.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn mourns the loss of her dog Lucy on Instagram and shares personal words and memories.

The ski racer believes that Lucy is now reunited with deceased loved ones and will continue to accompany her.

Vonn recently celebrated her first podium finish since returning to the World Cup with second place in the Sun Valley super-G. Show more

A week ago, Lindsey Vonn celebrated her first podium finish since her comeback at the season finale in Sun Valley. Now the 40-year-old is getting emotional for a completely different reason. After the last race of the season, her dog Lucy passed away, Vonn announced on Instagram.

"There will never be enough words to describe how much I love her and my heart will never be the same without her. There will never be another Lucy," writes the US-American in a selection of pictures and videos with her faithful companion.

Lucy found her way into Vonn's life nine years ago. "From the first moment to the last, she gave me and everyone she met so much light and love," the post continues.

"She is now with my mother in heaven"

The ski racer is convinced that Lucy is now reunited with her late mother and other family members: "I know that she is with my mother, Bear and our family in heaven. I imagine them all running around together, no longer in pain, always guiding me and watching over me from above. At least I have to believe that, otherwise the pain would be unbearable."

Vonn also thanked the vets who treated her for their support: "You all did everything possible to save her and I will be forever grateful."