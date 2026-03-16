  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Comeback not ruled out Lindsey Vonn: "Please stop telling me what I should or shouldn't do"

dpa

16.3.2026 - 14:27

Lindsey Vonn has made a plea to the fans.
Lindsey Vonn has made a plea to the fans.
Keystone

Lindsey Vonn had a serious accident at the Winter Olympics. Will she ever return to skiing? The American no longer wants to hear this question from her fans.

DPA

16.03.2026, 14:27

16.03.2026, 14:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lindsey Vonn (41) explained on X that she is not yet ready to decide on a possible comeback to skiing after her serious accident at the Olympic Games.
  • The American asks fans and critics not to give her any advice about her future and emphasizes that she will decide for herself whether she will race again.
  • After her fall in Cortina with a complex shin injury, her recovery will take about a year before further operations and a final decision can be made.
Show more

US ski star Lindsey Vonn does not yet want to make a decision about a possible comeback after her serious accident at the Olympic Games. She is "not yet ready" to talk about her future in skiing, the 41-year-old wrote on the X portal: "My focus has been entirely on my recovery and getting back to my normal routine."

"The doctor saved me"Vonn almost had to have her leg amputated

Possibly addressing her fans and critics, Vonn asked: "Please stop telling me what I should or shouldn't do. I will let you know when I have made up my mind." She is leading "a fantastic life away from skiing" and wants to decide her own future. "Maybe that means racing again, maybe not. Time will tell."

Vonn had recently raised hopes of a return to the ski slopes when she posted a video on Instagram just 25 days after her horror crash on the downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo, showing her training her thighs, shoulders, stomach, back and arms. In between, Vonn's badly injured left leg was treated. At the end of the clip, she even stood up from her wheelchair. Further videos have since been added.

Complex shin injury

The speed specialist suffered a complex shin injury during her fall in the downhill in Cortina. After her hospital stay in Italy, Vonn was taken to the airport by ambulance and flown to the USA.

Bernhard Russi didn't call either. Vonn on comeback critics:

Bernhard Russi didn't call eitherVonn on comeback critics: "They're just hiding"

"It will take about a year for all the bones to heal," she explained recently. After that, she wants to decide whether the inserted metal parts should be completely removed again. Only then is the final treatment of her cruciate ligament planned in a further operation.

Vonn suffered the cruciate ligament rupture in a World Cup race immediately before the Winter Olympics. Nevertheless, the two-time world champion competed in Italy.

More from the department

After three years in office. Roland Assinger steps down as women's head coach of the ÖSV

After three years in officeRoland Assinger steps down as women's head coach of the ÖSV

First Swiss gold medal. Giuliano Fux is junior world champion in slalom

First Swiss gold medalGiuliano Fux is junior world champion in slalom

After Olympic frustration. Holdener races onto the slalom podium in Are for the 40th time - Shiffrin wins ahead of Aicher

After Olympic frustrationHoldener races onto the slalom podium in Are for the 40th time - Shiffrin wins ahead of Aicher

Super-G in Courchevel canceled. Marco Odermatt secures the next bullet without a fight

Super-G in Courchevel canceledMarco Odermatt secures the next bullet without a fight

Ski jumping. Deschwanden celebrates his first World Cup victory in Oslo

Ski jumpingDeschwanden celebrates his first World Cup victory in Oslo