Lindsey Vonn has made a plea to the fans. Keystone

Lindsey Vonn had a serious accident at the Winter Olympics. Will she ever return to skiing? The American no longer wants to hear this question from her fans.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn (41) explained on X that she is not yet ready to decide on a possible comeback to skiing after her serious accident at the Olympic Games.

The American asks fans and critics not to give her any advice about her future and emphasizes that she will decide for herself whether she will race again.

After her fall in Cortina with a complex shin injury, her recovery will take about a year before further operations and a final decision can be made. Show more

US ski star Lindsey Vonn does not yet want to make a decision about a possible comeback after her serious accident at the Olympic Games. She is "not yet ready" to talk about her future in skiing, the 41-year-old wrote on the X portal: "My focus has been entirely on my recovery and getting back to my normal routine."

Possibly addressing her fans and critics, Vonn asked: "Please stop telling me what I should or shouldn't do. I will let you know when I have made up my mind." She is leading "a fantastic life away from skiing" and wants to decide her own future. "Maybe that means racing again, maybe not. Time will tell."

Vonn had recently raised hopes of a return to the ski slopes when she posted a video on Instagram just 25 days after her horror crash on the downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo, showing her training her thighs, shoulders, stomach, back and arms. In between, Vonn's badly injured left leg was treated. At the end of the clip, she even stood up from her wheelchair. Further videos have since been added.

Complex shin injury

The speed specialist suffered a complex shin injury during her fall in the downhill in Cortina. After her hospital stay in Italy, Vonn was taken to the airport by ambulance and flown to the USA.

"It will take about a year for all the bones to heal," she explained recently. After that, she wants to decide whether the inserted metal parts should be completely removed again. Only then is the final treatment of her cruciate ligament planned in a further operation.

Vonn suffered the cruciate ligament rupture in a World Cup race immediately before the Winter Olympics. Nevertheless, the two-time world champion competed in Italy.