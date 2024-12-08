  1. Residential Customers
"This is just the beginning" Lindsey Vonn shows two more solid test races

SDA

8.12.2024 - 19:30

Lindsey Vonn is enjoying racing again.
Picture: Keystone
Picture: Keystone

Lindsey Vonn puts in two more solid performances on her return from retirement.

08.12.2024, 19:30

08.12.2024, 20:02

After a decent comeback in the downhill races the day before, the former speed dominator and Olympic champion finished 24th and 19th in the two FIS Super-Gs in Copper Mountain on Sunday. The 40-year-old was just over two seconds behind her American compatriot Lauren Macuga, who was fastest twice.

Strong performance in Copper Mountain. Vonn faster than Gisin in comeback

Strong performance in Copper MountainVonn faster than Gisin in comeback

The races in the US state of Colorado were FIS events and therefore below World Cup level. Nevertheless, numerous top athletes were at the start in the run-up to the World Cup opener for female speed skiers in Beaver Creek next weekend. Vonn finished 24th and 27th in the two downhill races on Saturday. These were her first races in 2127 days.

"This is just the beginning and the way I ski is more important than the times at the moment," said Vonn after her comeback on Saturday via the X platform. Vonn, who has been plagued by many injuries in her career, now skis with an artificial knee joint. Before her retirement in February 2019, she had won 82 World Cup races, Olympic gold in 2010 and two World Championship titles.

Vonn also wants to compete in World Cup races again this winter. Most recently, it was reported that she wanted to compete in the speed events in Beaver Creek as the lead racer and then a week later in the super-G races in St. Moritz.

