After a break of almost six years: US star Lindsey Vonn returns to the Alpine World Cup. Picture: Keystone

US ski star Lindsey Vonn dares to make a comeback in the A-league of her sport. The 40-year-old will be competing in the World Cup in Switzerland.

US ski star Lindsey Vonn's World Cup comeback after a break of almost six years is perfect. The 40-year-old will take part in the two Super-G races in St. Moritz on December 21 and 22. "That's great news. She's back. St. Moritz, here she comes," wrote her sponsor Red Bull on Instagram.

The US ski team also confirmed her participation. "I have news," said Vonn in a video: "I've heard that St. Moritz is very beautiful at this time of year. There's nothing I love more than skiing."

Before that, the 2010 Olympic champion wants to start this weekend at the World Cup in Beaver Creek in the US state of Colorado as a forerunner; she has already completed training runs in the downhill and super-G. "It feels so normal to be back in the starting gate," said Vonn.

Vonn races with an artificial knee joint

Vonn, who has been plagued by many injuries in her career, now skis with an artificial knee joint. Before her retirement in February 2019, the speed dominator had won 82 World Cups, Olympic gold in 2010 and two World Championship titles.

On her return from retirement, she recently finished 24th and 19th in the super-G races in Copper Mountain, below World Cup level. She had previously finished 24th and 27th in the downhill races.