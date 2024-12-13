  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

US ski star makes her World Cup comeback Lindsey Vonn: "St. Moritz should be very beautiful at this time of year"

dpa

13.12.2024 - 17:18

After a break of almost six years: US star Lindsey Vonn returns to the Alpine World Cup.
After a break of almost six years: US star Lindsey Vonn returns to the Alpine World Cup.
Picture: Keystone

US ski star Lindsey Vonn dares to make a comeback in the A-league of her sport. The 40-year-old will be competing in the World Cup in Switzerland.

DPA

13.12.2024, 17:18

13.12.2024, 17:21

US ski star Lindsey Vonn's World Cup comeback after a break of almost six years is perfect. The 40-year-old will take part in the two Super-G races in St. Moritz on December 21 and 22. "That's great news. She's back. St. Moritz, here she comes," wrote her sponsor Red Bull on Instagram.

Two superstars on the verge of a comeback. Vonn with a challenge - Goggia:

Two superstars on the verge of a comebackVonn with a challenge - Goggia: "I'm worried"

The US ski team also confirmed her participation. "I have news," said Vonn in a video: "I've heard that St. Moritz is very beautiful at this time of year. There's nothing I love more than skiing."

Before that, the 2010 Olympic champion wants to start this weekend at the World Cup in Beaver Creek in the US state of Colorado as a forerunner; she has already completed training runs in the downhill and super-G. "It feels so normal to be back in the starting gate," said Vonn.

Vonn races with an artificial knee joint

Vonn, who has been plagued by many injuries in her career, now skis with an artificial knee joint. Before her retirement in February 2019, the speed dominator had won 82 World Cups, Olympic gold in 2010 and two World Championship titles.

On her return from retirement, she recently finished 24th and 19th in the super-G races in Copper Mountain, below World Cup level. She had previously finished 24th and 27th in the downhill races.

More from the department

Manager Schiendorfer remembers. Odermatt gave a terminally ill fan a last laugh

Manager Schiendorfer remembersOdermatt gave a terminally ill fan a last laugh

Harsh accusations against the ski stars. FIS boss Eliasch:

Harsh accusations against the ski starsFIS boss Eliasch: "Some did not know that their names were put under the letters"

Slippery secret. Justin Murisier reveals why he wears briefs when skiing

Slippery secretJustin Murisier reveals why he wears briefs when skiing