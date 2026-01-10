Lindsey Vonn beams after her brilliant performance in Zauchensee. KEYSTONE

Lindsey Vonn wins the downhill in Zauchensee and secures her 84th World Cup victory. This also makes the 41-year-old's dad proud - his comment on her performance makes him laugh.

Sandro Zappella

Lindsey Vonn wins her second downhill of the winter in Zauchensee. The American already triumphed in St. Moritz at the speed season opener in December.

After the race, she was on the phone with her father and was asked about it during the SRF interview and said: "He wanted to wish me all the best, he already motivated me last night. That certainly helps. It's nice that I can talk to him because my mother isn't there."

Lindsey Vonn's relationship with her father Alan Kildow was complicated for a long time. In interviews, Vonn said that her father was very performance-oriented and that she felt under pressure as a result. Contact broke off completely at times.

Now, however, the relationship is back on track: after her victory in St. Moritz, Vonn said: "He cried so hard, I've never heard that before in my life." When asked how proud her father was of what she was showing at the moment, the 41-year-old replied with a laugh: "He said that's not bad for an old woman."

Vonn: "That wasn't the limit for me"

But he is of course very proud - he knows what she can achieve and supports her: "It's very important for me at this time because I have to maintain this level. And that's not easy either. I started so strong and have to fight again and again, but with this support it's a bit easier," says Vonn.

Vonn's big goal remains the Olympic Games in Cortina. Until then, she says she doesn't want to risk too much. Nevertheless, she has already won her second downhill race of the winter and is clearly in the lead in the Downhill World Cup: "I'm already skiing well and with a lot of intensity and I'm very aggressive. But that's not the limit yet."

The most important thing at the moment is that she finishes and stays healthy. She did take some risks with her line today. However, she emphasizes once again that it was not the limit for her. She skied with more intensity than she thought she would, in a short race like today - it started from the reserve start - you have to risk everything: "I was maybe at 90 percent today, so I still have a bit more in reserve."

What if Vonn skis "very well"?

After the race, Vonn stopped by SRF again and explained that she had also given a lot emotionally today, but had not reached her maximum here either: "That wasn't 100 percent of my emotions, I still have a bit more strength in me. I'll keep that for Cortina." Emotions are particularly important for her: "If I don't have any emotions, it's not fun for me to ski."

Vonn sums up that she skied well today despite the difficult weather conditions. When asked what would happen if she skied very well instead of just well, she says confidently: "Then I might win with a bigger lead... "

