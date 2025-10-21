Who is Livio Hiltbrand? The 22-year-old has won the downhill classification in the European Cup twice in a row and has also scored points in the World Cup. In this portrait, he introduces himself and takes blue Sport into the Schwinger cellar.

Sandro Zappella

Livio Hiltbrand has been the best downhill skier in the European Cup over the last two winters. He also won the downhill races in Orcieres Merlette and Crans Montana in January and February 2025. And Hiltbrand has even caused a stir in the World Cup. In Val Gardena/Gröden in December 2024, he finished 17th in the World Cup points for the first time and celebrated in the finish area with the wreath cheers of the Schwinger.

Hiltbrand reveals how this special celebratory gesture came about in a portrait on blue Sport. The 22-year-old even takes us to the wrestling cellar in Interlaken to compete with wrestling legend Matthias Glarner. You can see how he fared in the video above.