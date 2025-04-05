  1. Residential Customers
Livio Simonet is Swiss giant slalom champion

SDA

5.4.2025 - 15:28

Livio Simonet wins the title at the Swiss giant slalom championships
Keystone

Livio Simonet is Swiss giant slalom champion. The 26-year-old from Graubünden beat Nick Spörri and Sandro Zurbrügg to the other podium places in Zinal.

Keystone-SDA

05.04.2025, 15:28

05.04.2025, 15:34

In the absence of established racers Marco Odermatt, Loïc Meillard and Thomas Tumler, Simonet distanced himself from the competition by 33 hundredths and more.

For the skier from the Lenzerheide-Valbella ski club, this is his first elite title at national level. Simonet has finished in the points eight times in the World Cup so far, most recently in 27th place at the season opener in Sölden.

