Opponents of the planned new finish stadium for the 2027 World Ski Championships in Crans-Montana VS have appealed to the Federal Supreme Court. The owners of second homes near the finish area are denouncing an oversized project.

"The opponents have filed this complaint because they risk suffering irreparable damage, particularly in connection with the underground parking garage planned in the project," one of their lawyers, Ambroise Couchepin, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday. He confirmed a report in the Valais newspaper "Le Nouvelliste".

This appeal concerns the suspensive effect of the construction work, on which the opponents had already been rejected by the State Council and the cantonal court. The appeal regarding the content of the construction dossier is still pending with the State Council. Construction work should begin in spring 2025.

Danger for hosting the World Cup

In order to host the World Championships, the organizers must adapt the arrival area of the "Piste Nationale". In particular, this requires the conversion of the building at the lower end of the slope, which was built for the 1987 World Championships, as well as the construction of a basement in the finish stadium. The project is expected to cost twelve million francs.

The complaints raise doubts as to whether the construction work or even the World Championships can be continued or held as planned. "At the moment, we are on schedule. But there is no plan B," said Nicolas Féraud, the mayor of Crans-Montana, at a media conference on Wednesday.

The deadline for finding a solution is mid-March. Otherwise, the construction will be delayed and could even be abandoned, which would jeopardize the staging of the World Championships.