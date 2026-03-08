Loïc Meillard is eliminated in the 1st run in Kranjska Gora. KEYSTONE

Olympic champion Loïc Meillard drops out of the Kranjska Gora slalom after just 31 seconds. The 29-year-old knows what caused it - and makes no excuses in the finish area.

Andreas Lunghi

This is certainly not how Meillard imagined his first appearance as Olympic slalom champion. After a good start, the 29-year-old enters the steep slope with a two-tenths lead over the leader. He fell behind early on and was unable to save himself after a few gates.

"I was a bit late off the line, too much pressure after the gate and you're already too far back," Meillard explains his failure in an interview with SRF. Until then, the Olympic champion had a good feeling: "I noticed that I was moving forward. I tried to attack and not think too much."

"That hurts"

This risk then proved to be his undoing. He tried to push too hard and was therefore always slightly too late in terms of rhythm. "We know we can't make any mistakes."

Meillard nevertheless leaves Kranjska Gora with positive feelings thanks to his 2nd place in the giant slalom on Saturday. He can't take anything positive from Sunday's race: "I've shown good turns in the slalom this season, but there were too many mistakes and too many failures - that hurts."

In Slovenia, it was his fourth failure of the slalom season. At the World Cup final in Lillehammer on March 25, the Olympic champion from Milano Cortina has the opportunity to end his season with a sense of achievement.