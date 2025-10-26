Lucas Pinheiro Braathen retires after 44 seconds. Keystone

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen misses a goal at the season opener and is eliminated in the first race. However, the Brazilian experienced the first shock even before the race.

Patrick Lämmle

Braathen, who was aiming for his first victory for Brazil, experienced a Sunday to forget. Not only because he was eliminated after just 44 seconds in the race. Disaster struck right on the approach. The car he was driving collided with a wild animal.

Braathen explains in an ORF interview before the race: "We hit a reindeer." The situation was not nice. "We were on our way here when we hit it. It was dramatic and I don't know what to say."

In the end, the Brazilian-by-choice says: "But now I have to focus on the race. That was certainly a dramatic start to the day, but skiing is also dramatic."

However, the 25-year-old doesn't really want to focus. After the disrupted preparation, this is not all that surprising from the outside. However, it is unlikely to have been a reindeer; it is much more likely that Braathen's car collided with a deer. But this is just a detail in passing.

