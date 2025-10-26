  1. Residential Customers
Accident before retirement Lucas Braathen's day to forget: "We caught a reindeer"

Patrick Lämmle

26.10.2025

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen retires after 44 seconds.
Keystone

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen misses a goal at the season opener and is eliminated in the first race. However, the Brazilian experienced the first shock even before the race.

26.10.2025, 13:31

26.10.2025, 13:46

Braathen, who was aiming for his first victory for Brazil, experienced a Sunday to forget. Not only because he was eliminated after just 44 seconds in the race. Disaster struck right on the approach. The car he was driving collided with a wild animal.

Braathen explains in an ORF interview before the race: "We hit a reindeer." The situation was not nice. "We were on our way here when we hit it. It was dramatic and I don't know what to say."

Giant slalom in Sölden. Odermatt wins ahead of Schwarz - Tumler, Meillard and Aerni drop back

Giant slalom in SöldenOdermatt wins ahead of Schwarz - Tumler, Meillard and Aerni drop back

In the end, the Brazilian-by-choice says: "But now I have to focus on the race. That was certainly a dramatic start to the day, but skiing is also dramatic."

However, the 25-year-old doesn't really want to focus. After the disrupted preparation, this is not all that surprising from the outside. However, it is unlikely to have been a reindeer; it is much more likely that Braathen's car collided with a deer. But this is just a detail in passing.

